New Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally flaunts signature piece of jewelry inspired by nickname

German-American basketball star Satou Sabally has been keeping busy during the offseason. The talented forward was part of a blockbuster trade that saw her move to the Phoenix Mercury to join forces with fellow All-Star Kahleah Cooper in Arizona. On a personal front, Sabally has also been building up her jewelry collection, adding a nifty new piece to her stock.
On Tuesday, the WNBA star showed off her new signature unicorn grill to her 267,000-plus followers on Instagram. The flashy new look seems to suit the Mercury star, who is now beginning a new phase of her career.
Sabally went with Beyonce's track " I'm That Girl" as background music for the Instagram post.
Sabally is a unique athlete and has been referred to as a "unicorn" due to her ability to be multifaceted and contribute in various aspects of the game. The 26-year-old All-Star is capable of scoring, passing, rebounding and playing defense at a high level.
The talented forward was a standout athlete at the University of Oregon before being drafted as the second overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. She is the WNBA's Most Improved Player in 2023 and was selected to the All-WNBA first team that season.
Satou Sabally thrilled after blockbuster offseason trade sends her to Phoenix
Satou Sabally was one of the most sought-after free agents in the market this offseason. After the Wings decided to designate her as a core player, only a trade would see her move out of Texas. That trade took place in February, with Sabally joining the Phoenix Mercury in a blockbuster four-team trade that shook up the WNBA.
Following the move, Sabally spoke with reporters at Unrivaled about the shift and how excited she was about a new start.
"I'm super excited," Sabally said. "It’s really a new beginning, and I know [I have] great people around me. It’s the best organization, in my opinion, in the W."
The German forward spent her entire five-year WNBA career with the Dallas Wings before making the switch to the Mercury this offseason.
Last season, she averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
