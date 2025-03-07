Satou Sabally dishes out 2-word reaction to Phantom BC teammate after putting on the handles during practice

Satou Sabally felt great on Thursday during Phantom BC's practice ahead of their game against Laces BC on Saturday. She dropped a two-word reaction to her team's latest social media post featuring her and teammate Natisha Hiedeman playing 1-on-1.

Ad

In a post on Instagram stories, Sabally shared the Phantom's reel showing her handles against Hiedeman. The silky smooth forward tried a simple crossover move to shake off her teammate before pulling off a spin move and an up-and-under for an easy layup.

"Too easy," Sabally wrote.

Satou Sabally shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @satou_sabally on IG)

Satou Sabally is averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for Phantom BC in Unrivaled. However, the Phantom are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a 3-9 record. They still have a shot at making the single-elimination postseason tournament but need to win their final two games and hope for the best outcome.

Ad

Trending

Satou Sabally no longer playing for the Dallas Wings next season

After five seasons with the Dallas Wings, Satou Sabally requested a trade and was granted by the franchise. She was acquired in early February by the Phoenix Mercury in a blockbuster four-team trade that also involved the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun.

The Germany international will team up with Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper in a new era for the Mercury. The franchise moved on after Diana Taurasi retired after 20 years and Brittney Griner leaving in free agency and signing with the Atlanta Dream.

Ad

Ad

Even though it appears as a complete overhaul, Sabally and Thomas are among the best all-around players in the league. Copper has established herself as a stone-cold scorer. Nate Tibbett is also one of the best coaches in the WNBA, so the team is in great hands.

Satou Sabally leaves Jordan brand, signs with Adidas

Sometimes, change is a good thing, which is what Satou Sabally underwent this offseason a few times. First, she decided to stay in the United States and play in Unrivaled rather than go overseas. The second change was from being a Dallas Wing to being the face of the Phoenix Mercury.

Ad

The third and final change was leaving the Jordan brand to sign a deal with Adidas. Sabally is now a three stripes athlete after inking a contract last January. She joined a strong women's roster of Adidas athletes like Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Aliyah Boston, Aaliyah Edwards and Nneka Ogwumike.

"Joining the Adidas Basketball family is a dream come true," Sabally said in a press release.

Ad

"Adidas is dedicated to innovation, creativity, and championing women’s sports. I can’t wait to inspire the next generation and continue moving the game forward with the support of my Adidas family."

It's unclear if Sabally will have her own signature shoe under Adidas. There are only a handful of WNBA players with signature shoes, including Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson. Caitlin Clark is set to get her own under Nike, while Angel Reese signed with Reebok.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback