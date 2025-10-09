"Mercury might be cooked" - WNBA fans erupt as Satou Sabally sidelined for survival game favoring Aces' title run

WNBA fans reacted to Satou Sabally being officially sidelined for the WNBA Finals Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. According to the team's announcement, the Phoenix Mercury forward, Sabally, was diagnosed with an oncussionThe Mercury star had accidentally crashed into Kierstan Bell's knees while trying to get a rebound. She was later helped off to the locker room.Reacting to the post, one of the fans predicted a bad outcome for Phoenix.&quot;Mercury might be cooked cooked.&quot;Tech x Ball @TechxBallLINK@UnderdogWNBA Mercury might be cooked cookedA fan wanted the Mercury to give more minutes to Kalani Brown.&quot;Ima miss Satou 💔she was a big help I hope she’s ok…smh but Give kalani brown some minutes now maybe she can help out.&quot;AjaWilsonsWife @DjPoohCassoLINK@UnderdogWNBA Ima miss Satou 💔she was a big help I hope she’s ok…smh but Give kalani brown some minutes now maybe she can help outA fan said that Satou Sabally's injury was inconsequential in the series outcome.'&quot;It doesn’t matter anyways we getting swept anyways!!!&quot;Inspiration with Lucas @LucasBryner3LINK@UnderdogWNBA It doesn’t matter anyways we getting swept anyways!!!However, one fan expected the Mercury to finally turn things around.&quot;This might be what it takes for AT and Mercury to turn things around. Excited for tomorrow.&quot;Debbie @debbydidLINK@UnderdogWNBA This might be what it takes for AT and Mercury to turn things around. Excited for tomorrowA fan demanded that Mercury fire the medical staff for badly handling Sabally's injury.&quot;Fire the whole medical staff for the way they handled her care after the injury.&quot;HIDEO_KOJITMAL @HKojitmalLINK@UnderdogWNBA Fire the whole medical staff for the way they handled her care after the injuryOne of the fans said that Satou Sabally's injury was the Mercury's karma.&quot;Karma caught up to the Mercury. Nighty Night. On a serious point DB had united the CC and Aja fans to cheer for the Aces. The quitter could be known as the uniter !&quot;yizudien @yizudien1LINK@PhoenixMercury Karma caught up to the Mercury. Nighty Night. On a serious point DB had united the CC and Aja fans to cheer for the Aces. The quitter could be known as the uniter !&quot;I saw a video of the injury. Sabally should have been transferred to a padded spine board while lying flat on her back keeping her head aligned with her body then immobilized and carried off the court for X rays. This care was terrible and I hope she is ok.&quot;Dr Lou 🌻 @bfs465LINK@espn I saw a video of the injury. Sabally should have been transferred to a padded spine board while lying flat on her back keeping her head aligned with her body then immobilized and carried off the court for X rays. This care was terrible and I hope she is okSatou Sabally had been great for Mercury in FinalsBefore Satou Sabally left Game 3 after a horrific collision, she had been the highlight of Mercury's offense throughout the series, along with Kahleah Copper. In Game 3, she had already had 24 points on the board before she had to leave the game with over 10 minutes left. Even in two losses, the German player had been the focus of the Mercury's offense and had not disappointed. Through three games in the WNBA Finals against the Aces, Sabally averaged 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3 assists per game. With Satou Sabally being ruled out for Game 4, the Mercury have a big void in their offense. The Mercury are expected to insert DeWanna Bonner in the starting lineup to replace Sabally.