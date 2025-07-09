Michael Jordan's agent David Falk sends clear message to WNBA owners for disrespecting Caitlin Clark: "Put your petty jealousies and enmities aside" 

Michael Jordan's long-time agent, David Falk, issued a clear message to WNBA owners for not accepting Caitlin Clark's impact on the league. During an appearance on The Kevin Sheehan Show, Falk spoke at length about Clark and the controversies surrounding her.

One of the key issues he addressed was Clark being snubbed for credit regarding her contribution to the WNBA's growth since her arrival. Falk pointed out why Clark is "hated" for various reasons, from money to race and popularity.

Falk also suggested what he would do as WNBA commissioner to resolve this issue that overshadows the league.

"I'd have an entire league meeting and I'd say to the women, 'I know some of you don't like Caitlin Clark 'cause she's getting too much attention ... for preference reasons ... getting money, and maybe she's not as good as Diana Taurasi, or, you know, Candace Parker, or some of the greats that have come before," Falk said.

"But when Caitlin Clark is on the floor playing the Mystics and we move from a 5000-seat arena to a 20,000-seat arena, all of you are gonna make a hell of a lot more money. So, put your petty jealousies and enemities aside and understand from a business standpoint, this is a great thing for the league."

The WNBA's viewership had suffered brutal blows over the past decade, but things changed after Clark was drafted. 2024 was a record-breaking year as the league revealed it was the most-watched WNBA season ever on ESPN, the highest single-game attendance record and the highest total attendance in 22 years.

The league also broke records for digital consumption and merchandise sales. Clark's Fever set the viewership records on all of the WNBA's TV partners, including ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, ABC, Ion and NBA TV. Barring NBA TV at 678,000 viewers, other broadcast partners registered over a million views on Fever games against the Sky (x3), Storm, Sun and Aces.

Arhaan Raje



