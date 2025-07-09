Michael Jordan's agent rips Cathy Engelbert for 'poorly handling' Chennedy Carter's shove on Caitlin Clark: "Suspend that girl for 5 games"

Michael Jordan’s agent, David Falk, recently criticized WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for not being able to protect the league’s biggest attraction, Caitlin Clark. Since entering the WNBA in 2024, Clark has faced unwarranted hostility from her peers with some incidents even turning physical.

Falk highlighted one particularly controversial moment during the 2024 season involving a shove from Chennedy Carter during the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game. According to Falk, Engelbert should have responded with much stronger disciplinary action to send a message.

“If she got fouled by the girl in the Chicago team in a dead ball deal, I'd suspend that girl for five games because I don't want to take my cash cow, Caitlin Clark, and have her sidelined for a month because some girl is jealous that she's making so much money,” David Falk said. “I think that was really, really poorly handled.”

He went on to compare the situation to how such an incident would be addressed in the NBA, asserting that a similar foul on a star player in that league would never be tolerated.

“I think that would never happen in the NBA if a fringe player fouled Magic Johnson or Michael Jordan or LeBron James or Stephen Curry like that, they'd be suspended,” Falk added. “And I think the commissioner was asleep at the switch on her.”

During the tail end of the third quarter in the May 31 matchup, Chennedy Carter hit a midrange jumper. She then dangerously shoved Caitlin Clark, sending her to the floor as Aliyah Boston prepared to inbound.

At first, officials ruled it a personal foul. However, after further review by the league the following day, the foul was merely upgraded to a flagrant 1. Carter avoided any suspension or significant disciplinary action.

Caitlin Clark playfully calls out Napheesa Collier’s draft strategy for selecting Angel Reese and other bigs

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were named captains for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game after receiving the most fan votes.

Earlier, Clark had expressed her intention to recruit as many of her Indiana Fever teammates as possible for her All-Star squad. Meanwhile, Collier didn’t disclose much of her draft strategies.

During the draft, it became clear that Collier was focusing on stacking her roster with frontcourt talent to counter Clark’s guard-heavy squad. Mid-way into the draft, Collier had already selected Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.

Seeing this, Clark threw a playful jab at the Minnesota Lynx star’s approach.

“It’s an All-Star game it’s supposed to be fun, supposed to launch threes,” Clark said. “Not gonna be much rebounding when we make a lot of shots so go ahead.”

Clark’s strategy of picking her Indiana Fever teammates will surely get the home crowd amped up, especially with the 2025 All-Star Game set to take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 19.

