Michael Jordan's daughter affirms major WNBA commitment as Lexie Hull catches attention from Dream star

Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard featured Lexie Hull in her Instagram post on Sunday. Together with the WNBA’s “No Space for Hate” campaign, Howard tried to make fun of Hull, who gamely responded. The interaction between the two caught the attention of Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine.
Howard wrote on Instagram:
“No space for hate 🙅🏾♀️
“Ft. Lexie’s new defensive tactic 😂”
The message and the Howard-Hull interaction promptly earned a response from Jasmine:
“Yes bestie 🥹”
In the last photo, Rhyne Howard could be seen dribbling past the 3-point line. Lexie Hull, who desperately tried to stop her, almost fell face-first on the floor. The Fever guard said in response to Howard’s ribbing that “It’s a good one I must say.”
The Dream and the Fever last met on Thursday in Atlanta. Caitlin Clark had a rough-shooting night but Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner and Lexie Hull helped carry the team to an 81-76 win. During one sequence in the second quarter, Hull almost fell trying to stop Howard.
Rhyne Howard could not resist trolling Hull, who jumped in on the fun. Michael Jordan’s daughter could not help but react to the hilarious exchange.
Rhyne Howard and Lexie Hull are off to good starts in the 2025 WNBA season
Rhyne Howard struggled in the Atlanta Dream’s season-opening game against the Washington Mystics on May 16. She scored 11 points behind 4-for-15 shooting and committed four turnovers. Since then, she has steadily improved her game. Howard is averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Lexie Hull has been steady since the Indiana Fever opened their 2025 campaign with a 93-58 beatdown of the Chicago Sky on May 17. Hull contributed nine points, nine rebounds and two steals in the lopsided win. For the season, the sweet-shooting guard is averaging 10.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.3 SPG and 1.0 APG. Hull has not missed a 3-pointer in her last three games.
The Fever and the Dream will square off again on June 10. Following their banter on Instagram on Sunday, fans will be even more interested to see them go head-to-head.
