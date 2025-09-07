Michael Jordan’s daughter gives her stamp of greatness to Maya Moore’s iconic Hall of Fame moment

Michael Jordan's daughter, Jasmine Jordan, gave her stamp of approval to four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore for her iconic Hall of Fame moment. A Minnesota Lynx living legend, Moore was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the 2025 class alongside other greats like Sue Bird, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.To commemorate and celebrate her induction, Jordan Brand shared an iconic video on its Instagram account. The video featured Moore with the championship rings she has won. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the video's end, Moore recreated Jordan's iconic ring photo, placing her ring-bearing fingers in front of her face. MJ's daughter, Jasmine Jordan, dropped in the post's comment section to express her thoughts on Moore's achievement.&quot;THEE Greatest 👏🏾👏🏾&quot; Jasmine commented.Michael Jordan's daughter comments on Maya Moore's iconic moment. (Credits: @mooremaya/IG)Maya Moore is one of the greatest players to have ever stepped foot on a WNBA court. She is one of the pioneers for women's basketball growth and success, right alongside greats like Sue Bird, Lisa Leslie, Diana Taurasi, and more.Moore recreates the iconic Michael Jordan ring picture. (Credits: @legionhoops/IG)She is also a living example of the fight against injustice, as Moore left everything behind in 2019 to focus on criminal justice reform. She fought the system to overturn the 50-year sentence of her now-husband, Jonathan Irons. Later in 2023, Moore announced her retirement from professional basketball.Maya Moore delivers inspirational message to the new generation during her HOF speechIn her Hall of Fame speech, Maya Moore recalled her journey in the league and expressed her gratitude to the people who helped her. During the latter half of her speech, Moore shared an inspirational message to the new generation of players stepping into the professional basketball world.&quot;I want y'all in the next generation to realize it's natural to wrestle with insecurities and fears as you navigate your sports journey,&quot; she said. &quot;You have to figure out what motivates you every day when you get out of bed, and there is a lot of pressure to be motivated by fear and approach your team and teammates that way. &quot;Fear of sharing the spotlight, fear of looking bad, fear of looking bad, fear of having to wait your turn and losing out on money... I wanna challenge you up and comers to learn, to love, and seek out joy and connection as your biggest motivator.&quot;Lastly, Maya Moore advised the younger generation to seek out a culture that promotes helping everyone around them.