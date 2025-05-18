Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas calls out racism, questions RGIII's Angel Reese 'hate' take after Caitlin Clark's viral flagrant foul

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark faced off against each other during Saturday's Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky 2025 season opener. Although the Fever won 93-58 against the Sky, one hot topic of discussion was Clark's flagrant 1 foul on Reese during the third quarter of the game.

Ad

The incident caused tons of reactions on social media among fans and analysts alike. After the matchup, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III reacted with a controversial take about the incident on X (formerly Twitter). He claimed that Reese has real hatred for Clark, which had nothing to do with their rivalry on the court.

However, RGIII's opinion didn't sit well with others in the basketball community, particularly Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas. The latter called out Griffin on X while responding to his take on Caitlin Clark's foul.

Ad

Trending

"Even if your take wasn't so reckless and so dangerous, I still disagree with it. Why don't you see how far this goes beyond hoops?," he wrote. "Reese is a vehicle & receptacle for mobs of white fans to dump their hatred for Black women onto. That's not an opinion. And you're putting her in greater harm's way.

Ad

"And since I'm certain you disagree, don't see that, & think I'm making a big deal out of nothing, I'd strongly urge you to peruse social media and message boards for a few hours uninterrupted to see the hate & double/triple/quadruple standard Reese faces.

"And I say this as a sports analyst of 20 years who has defended you for far lesser racial double-standards that would never be applied to white QBs."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the incident, both players put in good performances. Angel Reese posted 12 points, 17 rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes on the court for the Sky last night. Clark, on the other hand, dropped 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Fever.

Angel Reese speaks out after getting fouled by Caitlin Clark

After Caitlin Clark was penalized with a flagrant 1 foul for pushing Angel Reese, the Sky player has spoken out about the incident. During the postgame press conference, Reese told reporters she has already moved on.

Ad

"Basketball play, refs got it right, move on," she said.

Expand Tweet

While the game's final score was likely disappointing for her, Reese will be hoping to clinch a positive result when they face the New York Liberty on May 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More