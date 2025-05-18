Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas calls out racism, questions RGIII's Angel Reese 'hate' take after Caitlin Clark's viral flagrant foul

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark faced off against each other during Saturday's Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky 2025 season opener. Although the Fever won 93-58 against the Sky, one hot topic of discussion was Clark's flagrant 1 foul on Reese during the third quarter of the game.
The incident caused tons of reactions on social media among fans and analysts alike. After the matchup, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III reacted with a controversial take about the incident on X (formerly Twitter). He claimed that Reese has real hatred for Clark, which had nothing to do with their rivalry on the court.
However, RGIII's opinion didn't sit well with others in the basketball community, particularly Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas. The latter called out Griffin on X while responding to his take on Caitlin Clark's foul.
"Even if your take wasn't so reckless and so dangerous, I still disagree with it. Why don't you see how far this goes beyond hoops?," he wrote. "Reese is a vehicle & receptacle for mobs of white fans to dump their hatred for Black women onto. That's not an opinion. And you're putting her in greater harm's way.
"And since I'm certain you disagree, don't see that, & think I'm making a big deal out of nothing, I'd strongly urge you to peruse social media and message boards for a few hours uninterrupted to see the hate & double/triple/quadruple standard Reese faces.
"And I say this as a sports analyst of 20 years who has defended you for far lesser racial double-standards that would never be applied to white QBs."
Despite the incident, both players put in good performances. Angel Reese posted 12 points, 17 rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes on the court for the Sky last night. Clark, on the other hand, dropped 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Fever.
Angel Reese speaks out after getting fouled by Caitlin Clark
After Caitlin Clark was penalized with a flagrant 1 foul for pushing Angel Reese, the Sky player has spoken out about the incident. During the postgame press conference, Reese told reporters she has already moved on.
"Basketball play, refs got it right, move on," she said.
While the game's final score was likely disappointing for her, Reese will be hoping to clinch a positive result when they face the New York Liberty on May 23.