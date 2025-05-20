Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas urges Caitlin Clark to keep condemning racism in wake of Angel Reese incident 

One of the biggest headlines from opening weekend in the WNBA was Caitlin Clark squaring off against Angel Reese. However, most of the dialogue has been about events that took place off the court.

Following the Indiana Fever's win over the Chicago Sky, the WNBA announced that it will be launching an investigation regarding the crowd. During the matchup, a select group of patrons were yelling hateful and racist comments towards Reese.

This is far from the first time Caitlin Clark has been caught up in something like this, as it was unfortunately a major narrative during her rookie season. That said, the star guard continues to speak out against such actions. While speaking with the media after practice Monday, Clark opened up on how treating players like that is wrong and is not something she agrees with.

As she continues to try and distance herself from such narratives, Ethan Thomas took to social media to praise Clark. The former teammate of Michael Jordan applauded her continued efforts to dispel that part of her fan base.

"Last WNBA season, I wrote an article for The Guardian titled, “Should Caitlin Clark keep condemning any of her fans who project racism and hate” and the answer is a resounding yes !!!!! She is fully aware of that element of her Fanbase and she has condemned and denounced that element before."

Caitlin Clark speaks on WNBA's investigation into incident involving Angel Reese

While addressing the incident involving fans' behaviour towards Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark spoke candidly. She admitted to not hearing anything herself, but is hopeful the league is able to get to the bottom of the situation.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there's no place for that in society," Clark said. "Certainly we want every person who comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience. … Hopefully the investigation, we’ll leave that up to [the league] to find anything and take the proper action if so.”

Since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2024, Caitlin Clark has brought a large number of new fans to the WNBA. There is no denying this has helped the league as a whole, but the extra attention has come with some negative drawbacks. Mainly, people trying to use her image and platform to promote racially-charged narratives.

Clark has spoken out against this countless times, and continues to say the right things. As far as this incident goes, all she and the people around her can do is wait and see what the league comes up with in its investigation.

