Michael Jordan’s ex wife Juanita Vanoy backs Angel Reese and Sky after tough loss to Sun

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy have long been divorced, but the legendary player’s former wife remains a fan of Chicago teams. The former couple were married in 1989 and went their separate ways in 2006. Although “His Airness” has long since retired from basketball, Vanoy has kept her loyalty to the game.

The former model is from the South Side of Windy City so it’s quite natural for her to continue rooting for basketball teams in the area. Jordan’s ex-wife may have even more reason to tune in to the games after the Chicago Sky drafted Angel Reese. The self-named “Chi Barbie” has taken the city by storm, prompting fans to flock to the team’s home debut against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.

Reese and Co. opened the 2024 WNBA season with three straight road games before returning home to a rollicking Wintrust Arena. The Sky, coming off an impressive 90-81 road win against the New York Liberty, had fans hyped, but surrendered a 10-point lead to lose 86-82.

Jordan’s former wife promptly reacted to the result on Instagram:

“We’ll get the next one…”

Michael Jordan's former wife Juanita Vanoy reacts to the Chicago Sky's home debut loss to the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.

Angel Reese and her teammates remain in Chicago for their next two games before going on the road again.

Up next is the Nneka Ogwumike-led Seattle Storm (3-3).

Angel Reese is hoping for Michael Jordan to watch a Sky game

Michael Jordan continues to be the name with which basketball fans associate Chicago.

Every star who has played for the city always honors the iconic player who led the Bulls to six championships. Angel Reese followed that route early into her WNBA career.

The “Chi Barbie” had this to say in one of her early interviews (2:40 mark):

“There’s so many great players that have come before us. Candace [Parker] being retired, Michael Jordan. I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’m telling you right now. I’ve never met him. That’s the only request I have for him.”

Jordan sold his majority ownership with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets for reportedly $3 billion. He still has a minority share and remains a big basketball fan. Whether he is willing to take time off his busy schedule to watch Reese and the Chicago Sky remains to be seen.