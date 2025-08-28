  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Michael Jordan’s former teammate Brad Sellers’ daughter heads to Israel to revive career after WNBA setbacks 

Michael Jordan’s former teammate Brad Sellers’ daughter heads to Israel to revive career after WNBA setbacks 

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 28, 2025 13:03 GMT
2025 WNBA Draft - Source: Getty
Shyanne Sellers at the 2025 WNBA draft - Source: Getty

Former Maryland star Shyanne Sellers, daughter of ex-NBA player and former Michael Jordan teammate-turned-politician Brad Sellers, appears set to continue her career in Israel.

Ad

Dallas Wings forward Diamond Miller, in a video posted Wednesday by the team’s social media crew, named Sellers as her favorite college roommate at Maryland, alongside Ashley Owusu and Faith Masonius.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sellers suited up in 130 games for the Terrapins, where she put up averages of 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. In her final campaign in 2024-25, she posted 14.4 ppg, 4.1 apg and 3.8 rpg while shooting 46.2% overall and 40.8% from deep.

The Golden State Valkyries selected her with the 17th pick (fifth in the second round) of the 2025 WNBA draft, but she was cut before the season tipped off.

Following her release from Golden State, Sellers was briefly signed by the Atlanta Dream, only to be waived again.

Ad

Israel’s women’s basketball league has become a landing spot for several WNBA players in recent years, including Washington Mystics forward Alysha Clark. The league was forced to suspend operations in 2023 due to the war.

Shyanne Sellers’ fiancé shows support amid rocky WNBA start

Despite a rough start to her pro career, Sellers has received steady support from her fiancée, Faith Masonius.

Ad

In a post on TikTok in May, Masonius spoke candidly about Sellers’ early setbacks in the league and emphasized the difficulty of breaking into the WNBA.

READ: Faith Masonius lifts up fiancée Shyanne Sellers days after Atlanta Dream setback

"Life has been quite hectic the past couple of weeks,” she said. “I don't want to put words into Shyanne's mouth but I will touch on this conversation. If you guys are following Shyanne's situation, the W is a very competitive league.
Ad
“Although it didn't work out for Shyanne, I'm just really excited to see what her life and her journey is going to like like within this next.”

Sellers, once considered a potential top-10 draft pick, experienced a whirlwind spring.

Just four days after getting engaged on April 10, she was drafted on April 14. She joined training camp on April 27 but was waived by May 3.

The Dream signed her on May 5, gave her minutes in a preseason matchup on May 10, but released her again on May 12.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications