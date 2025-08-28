Michael Jordan’s former teammate Brad Sellers’ daughter heads to Israel to revive career after WNBA setbacks 

Former Maryland star Shyanne Sellers, daughter of ex-NBA player and former Michael Jordan teammate-turned-politician Brad Sellers, appears set to continue her career in Israel.Dallas Wings forward Diamond Miller, in a video posted Wednesday by the team’s social media crew, named Sellers as her favorite college roommate at Maryland, alongside Ashley Owusu and Faith Masonius.View on TikTokSellers suited up in 130 games for the Terrapins, where she put up averages of 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. In her final campaign in 2024-25, she posted 14.4 ppg, 4.1 apg and 3.8 rpg while shooting 46.2% overall and 40.8% from deep.The Golden State Valkyries selected her with the 17th pick (fifth in the second round) of the 2025 WNBA draft, but she was cut before the season tipped off.Following her release from Golden State, Sellers was briefly signed by the Atlanta Dream, only to be waived again.Israel’s women’s basketball league has become a landing spot for several WNBA players in recent years, including Washington Mystics forward Alysha Clark. The league was forced to suspend operations in 2023 due to the war.Shyanne Sellers’ fiancé shows support amid rocky WNBA startDespite a rough start to her pro career, Sellers has received steady support from her fiancée, Faith Masonius.In a post on TikTok in May, Masonius spoke candidly about Sellers’ early setbacks in the league and emphasized the difficulty of breaking into the WNBA.READ: Faith Masonius lifts up fiancée Shyanne Sellers days after Atlanta Dream setback&quot;Life has been quite hectic the past couple of weeks,” she said. “I don't want to put words into Shyanne's mouth but I will touch on this conversation. If you guys are following Shyanne's situation, the W is a very competitive league.“Although it didn't work out for Shyanne, I'm just really excited to see what her life and her journey is going to like like within this next.”Sellers, once considered a potential top-10 draft pick, experienced a whirlwind spring.Just four days after getting engaged on April 10, she was drafted on April 14. She joined training camp on April 27 but was waived by May 3.The Dream signed her on May 5, gave her minutes in a preseason matchup on May 10, but released her again on May 12.