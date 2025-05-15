Faith Masonius lifts up fiancée Shyanne Sellers days after Atlanta Dream setback: "Blessings are coming her way"

Maryland Terrapins guard Shyanne Sellers received more unfortunate news regarding her WNBA roster spot. On Monday, May 12, the Atlanta Dream announced that they will be waiving her from the roster for the 2025-2026 season. The Dream had picked up Sellers after she was waived by the Golden State Valkyries.

Ad

As Sellers now figures out where she will be taking her talents, her fiancée in Seton Hall Pirates forward Faith Masonius, is with her all the way. In a video that Masonius posted on her TikTok account on Wednesday, May 14, the graduate tried to lift Sellers just days after her setback.

"Life has been quite hectic the past couple of weeks. I don't want to put words into Shyanne's mouth but I will touch on this conversation. If you guys are following Shyanne's situation, the W is a very competitive league. Although it didn't work out for Shyanne, I'm just really excited to see what her life and her journey is going to like like within this next," Masonius said. (0:10)

Ad

Trending

"I know a lot of blessings are coming her way, and you guys are so cute with all your comments. I am very proud of her, and I am so excited to see what comes next for her," she added.

Ad

Shyanne Sellers was selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, but was quickly waived by the Valkyries. She was then picked up by Atlanta, who only played her 10 total minutes during the preseason. The Aurora, Ohio, native will now look for a new team having exhausted her college eligibility, with Masonius doing the same after her six-year collegiate hoops tenure.

Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers got engaged in April

Ad

On April 13, Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers uploaded candid photos from what looked to be an intimate vacation for the couple. However, the highlight of the carousel post was that Sellers ended up proposing to Masonius. It has since garnered a lot of attention from the college basketball world, as Masonius captioned:

"Forever & More 🤍💍 ( 📸: @shootmakale )," with a white heart and a ring emoji.

Masonius and Sellers have been engaged for about a month now. The former has also since doubled down on their engagement by posting an emotional reel of how exactly the latter popped the important question to her on her Instagram on April 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here