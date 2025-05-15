Faith Masonius lifts up fiancée Shyanne Sellers days after Atlanta Dream setback: "Blessings are coming her way"

Maryland Terrapins guard Shyanne Sellers received more unfortunate news regarding her WNBA roster spot. On Monday, May 12, the Atlanta Dream announced that they will be waiving her from the roster for the 2025-2026 season. The Dream had picked up Sellers after she was waived by the Golden State Valkyries.
As Sellers now figures out where she will be taking her talents, her fiancée in Seton Hall Pirates forward Faith Masonius, is with her all the way. In a video that Masonius posted on her TikTok account on Wednesday, May 14, the graduate tried to lift Sellers just days after her setback.
"Life has been quite hectic the past couple of weeks. I don't want to put words into Shyanne's mouth but I will touch on this conversation. If you guys are following Shyanne's situation, the W is a very competitive league. Although it didn't work out for Shyanne, I'm just really excited to see what her life and her journey is going to like like within this next," Masonius said. (0:10)
"I know a lot of blessings are coming her way, and you guys are so cute with all your comments. I am very proud of her, and I am so excited to see what comes next for her," she added.
Shyanne Sellers was selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, but was quickly waived by the Valkyries. She was then picked up by Atlanta, who only played her 10 total minutes during the preseason. The Aurora, Ohio, native will now look for a new team having exhausted her college eligibility, with Masonius doing the same after her six-year collegiate hoops tenure.
Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers got engaged in April
On April 13, Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers uploaded candid photos from what looked to be an intimate vacation for the couple. However, the highlight of the carousel post was that Sellers ended up proposing to Masonius. It has since garnered a lot of attention from the college basketball world, as Masonius captioned:
"Forever & More 🤍💍 ( 📸: @shootmakale )," with a white heart and a ring emoji.
Masonius and Sellers have been engaged for about a month now. The former has also since doubled down on their engagement by posting an emotional reel of how exactly the latter popped the important question to her on her Instagram on April 22.
