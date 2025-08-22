Millionaire Sophie Cunningham splashes $96,995 on brand new car

Sophie Cunningham has done quite well in her WNBA career, building a net worth of around $2 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Recently, a viral clip gave fans the chance to see the fruits of Cunningham's labor.An Instagram story posted by the Indiana Fever guard this week shows one of her newest purchases: a 2025 Yukon AT4 Ultimate, which is worth $96,995 as per GMC.com.Released last year, the model bought by Cunningham is equipped with 20-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, and a front skid plate. According to a 2024 CNBC report, the AT4 Ultimate also has &quot;expanded availability of a 3.0-liter diesel engine to assist range and fuel economy.&quot;The clip of Cunningham's AT4 Ultimate has gone viral just days after she mentioned her car breaking down prior to the Indiana Fever-Dallas Wings matchup on Aug. 12. As cameras filmed her pre-game entrance, Cunningham claimed that she walked to Gainbridge Fieldhouse because of the vehicle malfunction, though she didn't mention which particular vehicle it was.The game against Dallas was one of Cunningham's last outings before she tore her right MCL in an Aug. 17 showdown with the Connecticut Sun. The seven-year pro has been ruled out for the rest of the season as a result of this knee injury.In her first season with the Fever, Cunningham had been averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. More than her numbers on the stat sheet, Cunningham brought defensive intensity to an Indiana squad trying to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year.It'll be a long time before Cunningham suits up for the Fever again. In the meantime, she can at least enjoy her newly purchased vehicle.&quot;Maybe you should focus less on fining players&quot;: Sophie Cunningham's sister Lindsey Cunningham berates WNBA for failing to 'protect' its players from injury riskThough Cunningham has made a lot of money for herself, she has lost some of it recently after being fined for some social media commentary on officiating in the WNBA.After Cunningham sustained her injury in the Fever-Sun game, her sister Lindsey brought up the fines imposed by the WNBA as she berated the league.&quot;@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating &amp; more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic,&quot; Lindsey tweeted. &quot;Praying for you .@sophaller&quot;Lindsey Cunningham @LbreezzyyLINK.@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating &amp; more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you .@sophaller 🙏🏼❤️Their mother Paula went on to take a shot at Sun player Bria Hartley, calling her a &quot;disgruntled player&quot; who is &quot;out of control&quot; in a now-deleted Tweet. Cunningham has since stated for the record that she had to correct her mother, stating her belief that her former teammate Hartley had no intention to hurt her.