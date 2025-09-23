  • home icon
  Minnesota Lynx Injury Report: Napheesa Collier's $200,000 teammate ruled out of Game 2 against Phoenix Mercury (Sep. 23)

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report: Napheesa Collier's $200,000 teammate ruled out of Game 2 against Phoenix Mercury (Sep. 23)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 23, 2025 10:46 GMT
Minnesota Lynx Injury Report: Napheesa Collier's $200,000 teammate DiJonai Carrington ruled out of Game 2 against Phoenix Mercury (Sep. 23).

The Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury will square off in Game 2 of their ongoing WNBA semifinal series on Tuesday. Napheesa Collier and the Lynx will once again have to compete without DiJonai Carrington as $200,000 guard has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a mid left-foot sprain.

Carrington played in both games against the Golden State Valkyries in the first round. She suffered the injury in Game 2 and later underwent a procedure to assess its severity. The report revealed heartbreaking news and the former Most Improved Player award winner was ruled out of the playoffs.

The Minnesota Lynx were tested by the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1, but Collier and her squad flexed their might on their home floor and recording a convincing 82-69 win. Even though the Lynx won the game without Carrington, Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve did not mince her words when commenting on the impact the star guard's injury will have on the team.

"It was a big blow to her personally and certainly to us," Reeve said before Game 1. "Obviously, we know it’s part of the game, but when it happens it’s tough."
The Lynx traded for DiJonai Carrington in the middle of the regular season and her arrival added more depth and firepower to an already stacked roster. The former Dallas Wings star played 11 regular season games for Minnesota and averaged 8.6 points on 48.6% shooting, including 45.5% from 3-point range.

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury Game 2? (Sep. 23, 2025 WNBA Playoffs)

The Game 2 between the Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sep. 23, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Lynx vs. Mercury game will be broadcast live on ESPN. For those looking to stream the game live, they can do so on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

