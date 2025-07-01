The Minnesota Lynx received a major blow ahead of their Commissioner’s Cup Final clash against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Veteran guard Karlie Samuelson has been ruled out due to a foot injury as confirmed in the team’s official injury report, leaving Napheesa Collier and Co. short-handed.

Samuelson, who is on a two-year, $233,450 contract, suffered a non-contact left foot injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Connecticut Sun. She collapsed to the floor in visible pain, clutching her foot and was later taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Her night ended prematurely after logging just 3:19 on the court without recording any stats.

Samuelson’s absence is a significant setback for the Lynx. The former Washington Mystics guard had been emerging as a dependable part of Minnesota’s rotation and her unavailability leaves a notable gap in their backcourt depth heading into the high-stakes showdown.

Karlie Samuelson had appeared in every game for the Lynx this season, but that streak will come to an end on Tuesday. There are growing concerns that the veteran guard could be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to the severity of her foot injury. In 16 games, Samuelson has averaged 3.3 points per game while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc in 14.2 minutes of play.

Despite her absence, the Lynx will have the rest of their roster available for the Commissioner’s Cup Final. The spotlight will be on Napheesa Collier, who will be tasked with leading Minnesota to victory and defending their championship crown.

How to watch Commissioner's Cup Final?

The basketball fans will have the option to stream the Commissioner's Cup Final between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx on Prime Video. The game will also be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Fever vs. Lynx game is set for Tuesday, July 1, at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. PT).

