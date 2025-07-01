  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • Minnesota Lynx suffer colossal blow as Napheesa Collier's $233,450 teammate ruled out of Commissioner's Cup Final against Indiana Fever

Minnesota Lynx suffer colossal blow as Napheesa Collier's $233,450 teammate ruled out of Commissioner's Cup Final against Indiana Fever

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 01, 2025 11:16 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx suffer colossal blow as Napheesa Collier's $233,450 teammate Karlie Samuelson ruled out of Commissioner's Cup Final vs Indiana Fever. (Image Source: Getty)

The Minnesota Lynx received a major blow ahead of their Commissioner’s Cup Final clash against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Veteran guard Karlie Samuelson has been ruled out due to a foot injury as confirmed in the team’s official injury report, leaving Napheesa Collier and Co. short-handed.

Ad

Samuelson, who is on a two-year, $233,450 contract, suffered a non-contact left foot injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Connecticut Sun. She collapsed to the floor in visible pain, clutching her foot and was later taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Her night ended prematurely after logging just 3:19 on the court without recording any stats.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Samuelson’s absence is a significant setback for the Lynx. The former Washington Mystics guard had been emerging as a dependable part of Minnesota’s rotation and her unavailability leaves a notable gap in their backcourt depth heading into the high-stakes showdown.

Karlie Samuelson had appeared in every game for the Lynx this season, but that streak will come to an end on Tuesday. There are growing concerns that the veteran guard could be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to the severity of her foot injury. In 16 games, Samuelson has averaged 3.3 points per game while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc in 14.2 minutes of play.

Ad
Ad

Despite her absence, the Lynx will have the rest of their roster available for the Commissioner’s Cup Final. The spotlight will be on Napheesa Collier, who will be tasked with leading Minnesota to victory and defending their championship crown.

How to watch Commissioner's Cup Final?

The basketball fans will have the option to stream the Commissioner's Cup Final between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx on Prime Video. The game will also be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Fever vs. Lynx game is set for Tuesday, July 1, at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. PT).

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications