Missouri native Sophie Cunningham flaunts her Chiefs support in selfie before Super Bowl LIX

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a selfie in a Kansas City Chiefs shirt, showing support for her hometown team as Super Bowl LIX approaches. The Missouri native highlighted the 'KC' logo on her T-shirt with a crafty smile, proudly flaunting her team spirit.

Sophie Cunningham shows support to the Kansas City Chiefs on Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to return to the Superbowl for the third year in a row, facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy. In a repeat of Superbowl LVII, the Chiefs hope to replicate their 2023 victory when they beat the Eagles 38-35 in a thrilling last-minute win.

After defeating the 49ers in last year's Super Bowl, the Chiefs aim for a three-peat this year. They have been unstoppable this season, reaching the Finals with only two losses.

The Chiefs secured their spot in this year' Super Bowl after a close match against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. Mahomes and co. defeated Josh Allen's side by a score of 32-29. This will mark their third straight appearance in the Super Bowl.

Sophie Cunningham and new teammate Caitlin Clark to show support for the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl

Sophie Cunningham was part of a four-team trade involving the Connecticut Suns, the Dallas Wings, the Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury in late January. The guard, who had been a Mercury player since her WNBA debut, was traded to the Fever and will serve as a backup to Caitlin Clark.

Despite not suiting up together yet, Cunningham and Clark share one similarity: their affiliation with the Kansas City Chiefs. While Sophie Cunningham has been actively flaunting her support for the team on social media, Caitlin Clark was photographed attending a Chiefs game in January.

The Michigan native reportedly grew up as a Kansas City fan and attended their playoff game against the Houston Texans on Jan. 18. Clark was seen sitting alongside pop star Taylor Swift, who is in a relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelcee.

