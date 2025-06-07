Angel Reese arrived in an all-black outfit for the Chicago Sky's game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday. WNBA fans reacted to the second-year forward's pregame attire on social media.

The WNBA posted an Instagram clip of Reese's arrival at Chicago's United Center for the rematch of their season opener.

One fan referenced NBA legend Dennis Rodman, who was known for his iconic pregame outfits throughout his 14-year Hall of Fame career. Rodman won three of his five championships with the Chicago Bulls.

"Modern day Dennis Rodman," one fan commented.

"Girl, it's hot out. Why you wearing this," another fan said.

"This better not come out the closet again. One-time fit!" a fan wrote.

Fans' comments on Angel Reese's pregame outfit (Credits: Instagram/@wnba)

Other fans tweeted their reactions to the pregame outfit, as the video of Reese's arrival was also shared by the WNBA's account on X.

Philly Sports Truther @PSportsTruther Mind you it’s June and she’s dressing like it’s February

Sam Clayton @SamClay2020 Angel is hilarious 😂😂🥰😍😍😍

Alan Barcoff The Governor!! @alanbarcoff it's 84 degrees out and she dressed for Alaska, what a clown! Can't wait for the Fever to destroy them tonight

Angel Reese' Sky is just 2-4 to start the season. However, they have managed to win back-to-back games after starting 2025 with a four-game skid. In six games, Reese is averaging 10.0 points and 12.3 rebounds on 31.1% shooting.

On the other hand, Indiana, which will be without Caitlin Clark for the fourth consecutive game, is 3-4.

Angel Reese responds to Allen Iverson's recent praise

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson recently praised Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

In an interview with People's Natasha Dye on Wednesday, the NBA legend likened Reese to his little sister on and off the court.

"I love everything about her," Iverson said. "I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She's dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop-wise and on a personal level, too."

During the team's practice session on Friday, Reese was asked about Iverson's remarks.

"I haven't watched it yet." Reese said. "I haven't had time to watch it yet. I saw a couple of things that he said. Obviously, with Allen Iverson, I have a great connection, obviously building with Reebok brand."



In October, Reese signed a multiyear extension with sports apparel giant Reebok. On the other hand, Iverson has been the vice president of Reebok basketball since 2023. Another NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal, serves as the president.

