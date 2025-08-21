  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Connecticut Sun
  • "Money has gone to WNBA's head" - Analyst slams top brass of acting like 'mob boss' to Mohegan Tribe over $325 million offer

"Money has gone to WNBA's head" - Analyst slams top brass of acting like 'mob boss' to Mohegan Tribe over $325 million offer

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 21, 2025 11:49 GMT
2024 WNBA All Star Game - Source: Getty
Analyst slams WNBA top brass for acting like 'mob boss' to Mohegan Tribe over $325 million offer (Credits: Getty)

WNBA analyst Nancy Armour of USA Today has criticized the league for its stance on the Mohegan Tribe’s efforts to sell the Connecticut Sun. According to reports, the Mohegan Tribe brought Boston Celtics minority owner Steven Pagliuca on board to buy the Sun for a WNBA-record $325 million.

Ad

Reports said Pagliuca also promised to build a $100 million practice facility for the team. However, the Celtics’ minority owner plans to move the WNBA franchise to Boston, a plan opposed by the league, which said the following in a statement given to USA Today:

“Relocation decisions are made by the WNBA Board of Governors and not by individual teams.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The league’s decision to block the sale to Pagliuca comes at the expense of the Mohegan Tribe, which has operated the Connecticut Sun at a loss for more than two decades. According to an ESPN report, the league has tried to “strongarm” the Sun’s owners into taking less money to direct the franchise’s sale to its preferred buyer.

Armour criticized the WNBA’s behavior on Tuesday, saying Cathy Engelbert and the league are acting like a “mob boss.”

Ad
"The money has gone to the WNBA’s head. Rather than doing the right thing, however, Engelbert and her NBA overlords are seemingly acting like mob bosses, shaking people down in hopes of stuffing even more cash into their pockets,” Armour wrote. “That isn’t good business. It’s a racket. And the Mohegan Tribe, the Sun and WNBA fans deserve better.”
Ad

Many expected the WNBA to enter a new era with a new TV deal, improved ratings and record viewership. While the league is enjoying recent success, many, including Armour, fear that the WNBA’s actions could deter prospective owners.

Connecticut Sun president maintains positive outlook as Mohegan Tribe’s sale stalls

The league’s handling of the Mohegan Tribe’s attempts to sell the Connecticut Sun has drawn criticism. Still, team president Jen Rizzotti maintained a positive outlook, saying she is confident the Sun will eventually sell for the right price.

Ad
“I can’t really comment on what the league may or may not want for the Sun,” Rizzotti said. “I will reiterate that they’ve been thoughtful about where they’ve wanted the league to go, and having ownership groups that are invested at the right level. I can’t imagine that if there is an investment group at the right level in a great city, why anybody would not consider that to be a viable option.”
Ad

While they won’t be able to sell to Pagliuca, the Sun’s owners could retain control and hold off on a sale until they believe the price is right.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications