  "MVP genes & drip confirmed" - WNBA fans rave over A'ja Wilson's mom flaunting sleek custom Aces jacket courtside vs Mercury

"MVP genes & drip confirmed" - WNBA fans rave over A'ja Wilson's mom flaunting sleek custom Aces jacket courtside vs Mercury

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 06, 2025 00:49 GMT
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game One - Source: Getty
WNBA fans were hyped up after A'ja Wilson's mom flaunted custom Aces jacket [Picture Credit: Getty]

With the Las Vegas Aces just two wins away from the WNBA title, A'ja Wilson could end up having perhaps the greatest WNBA season by a player, and her mom, Eva Wilson, has kept the energy running high. Ahead of WNBA Finals Game 2, the Aces star's mom showed up in a custom MVP jacket and stole fans' hearts.

The WNBA posted a video of Eva Wilson's outfit on X. She wore a denim jacket featuring "MVP" text on the left pocket and "Basketball Mom" on the right pocket on top. The sleeves featured "MV4," the Aces logo and a basketball cut in heart shape.

The back of the jacket featured A'ja Wilson's name, jersey number and the team's name. In the next turn, the left sleeve showed off "WNBA MOM" text and playing cards. Under the jacket, the mom of the WNBA superstar also wore a custom-made T-shirt featuring her daughter in an Aces jersey.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans sent a big shoutout to the Aces star's mom for the outfit.

"MVP genes and drip confirmed 🧥🔥."
An A'ja Wilson fan was already in love with the jacket and even wanted to buy one.

"Omyyyyyy I'd Love to have one of those jackets. A'ja is My Favorite WNBA player 💛💛💛💛."
One of the fans sent a supportive message to Wilson's mother and cheered the proud mom of the Aces star.

"Exactly MOM Wilson ✅💯🏀🏀🏀👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Looking Good GODBLESS."
"Awesome! Cutie and proud mom too!"
A fan was in love with Eva Wilson.

"Dope jacket!"
One of the fans came up with a creative name for the Aces star's mother.

"You Rockin it Ms A’ja Star Players Mother 🖤🩶🤍🩶🖤🩶🤍🖤🩶🤍🩶🖤🤍🩶🖤."
One of the fans reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young lead Aces for 2-0 lead in WNBA Finals

After a close win against the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1, the Las Vegas Aces rallied behind A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young for a comfortable win in Game 2. Although the Mercury started with an attack, taking a 3-point lead in the first quarter, the Aces dominated the rest of the game.

Young led the Aces with 32 points, making 12 of her 20 shot attempts in the game. She scored 21 points in the 3rd quarter alone. Young also contributed with 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 rebound.

The evergreen A'ja Wilson didn't disappoint her fans. She added 28 points, making 13 of her 23 shots from the field. The reigning MVP was also impactful on defense, contributing with 14 rebounds and 1 steal.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
