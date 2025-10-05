  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Las Vegas Aces
  • Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 5) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Finals

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 5) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Finals

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 05, 2025 20:08 GMT
2025 WNBA Finals - Game One - Source: Getty
Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score Game 2 [Picture Credit: Getty]

Game 2 of the Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA Finals was intense from the tip-off. After the Game 1 loss, the Mercury's offense took off in the first quarter behind Kahleah Cooper, who ended the first quarter with 11 points.

Ad

The Aces saw a united attack from three of their starters. A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young combined for 21 of the Aces' 24 points in the first 10 minutes.

With just over four minutes in the game, the Mercury took an eight-point lead. However, after six quick points from A'ja Wilson, the Aces were able to even the score at 18. Wilson and Jackie Young helped the Fever helped the Aces cut the lead to 27-24 by the end of the first quarter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Aces unlocked their dominant offense and defense in the second quarter. While they put 22 points in the next 10 minutes, they were able to hold the Mercury to just 10 points in the quarter. Gray and Loyd combined for 5 blocks before halftime as the Aces took a 37-46 lead.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score

Phoenix Mercury

Ad
PlayerPTSREBASTBLKSTLPF
Alyssa Thomas861
Natasha Mack230
Satou Sabally431
Kahleah Copper1530
Monique Akoa Makani612
DeWanna Bonner201
Kathryn Westbeld010
Sami Whitcomb001
Ad

Las Vegas Aces

PlayerPTSREBASTBLKSTLPF
NaLyssa Smith021
Kierstan Bell000
A'ja Wilson2081
Chelsea Gray947
Jackie Young951
Megan Gustafson200
Jewell Loyd630
Dana Evans 0 0 3
About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications