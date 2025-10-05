Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 5) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Finals

Game 2 of the Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA Finals was intense from the tip-off. After the Game 1 loss, the Mercury's offense took off in the first quarter behind Kahleah Cooper, who ended the first quarter with 11 points.

The Aces saw a united attack from three of their starters. A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young combined for 21 of the Aces' 24 points in the first 10 minutes.

With just over four minutes in the game, the Mercury took an eight-point lead. However, after six quick points from A'ja Wilson, the Aces were able to even the score at 18. Wilson and Jackie Young helped the Fever helped the Aces cut the lead to 27-24 by the end of the first quarter.

The Aces unlocked their dominant offense and defense in the second quarter. While they put 22 points in the next 10 minutes, they were able to hold the Mercury to just 10 points in the quarter. Gray and Loyd combined for 5 blocks before halftime as the Aces took a 37-46 lead.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score

Phoenix Mercury

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL PF Alyssa Thomas 8 6 1 Natasha Mack 2 3 0 Satou Sabally 4 3 1 Kahleah Copper 15 3 0 Monique Akoa Makani 6 1 2 DeWanna Bonner 2 0 1 Kathryn Westbeld 0 1 0 Sami Whitcomb 0 0 1

Las Vegas Aces

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL PF NaLyssa Smith 0 2 1 Kierstan Bell 0 0 0 A'ja Wilson 20 8 1 Chelsea Gray 9 4 7 Jackie Young 9 5 1 Megan Gustafson 2 0 0 Jewell Loyd 6 3 0 Dana Evans 0 0 3

