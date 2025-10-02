"My legs were so numb, paralyzed": Kelsey Mitchell gives utterly scary insight into unusual injury during Fever-Aces Game 5

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell touched on the unusual injury she picked up during Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday. Mitchell cramped up and lay on the floor during the third quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Ad

Teammates and the coaching staff were quick to gather around their star guard as a stretcher was called to the floor to help her off. In a statement shared on X on Tuesday, Mitchell shared that she had suffered from Rhabdomyolysis, which can be a fatal condition if not treated promptly.

On Wednesday, Mitchell further discussed her injury, giving fans insight into how she felt in the moment.

“My legs were so numb, paralyzed. I couldn’t feel my feet,” Mitchell said. “If I’m honest, I’ve never played that long into the season.”

Ad

Trending

hank 🇰🇷 👻 @Brian_Haenchen Kelsey Mitchell said she feels fine. Of the injury, she said she was scared. “My legs were so numb, paralyzed. I couldn’t feel my feet.” Pins it on over-usage. “If I’m honest, I’ve never played that long into the season.” (laughs) Apologies, I missed her in that lineup rundown

Ad

Mitchell went on to say that while she feels “fine,” she likely won’t be playing in a real basketball game for the time being. When asked about why she didn’t leave in the stretcher, the Fever guard gave a humorous reply:

“We're not doing the stretcher, man. Walking out of here on a stretcher is not going to happen. We're not doing that."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More