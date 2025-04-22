"My lip is fatter than BBL" - Kelsey Plum shares hilarious aftermath of visiting her dentist

Kelsey Plum posted a few hilarious videos on her social media after a dentist appointment on Monday. Despite hardly being able to speak, the LA Sparks star posted a video on her Instagram story, narrating the hilarious story about her appointment.
In her first post, Kelsey Plum revealed that she had gone for a teeth cleaning. However, in the next IG story, the Sparks star told what actually happened at her dentist appointment.
Plum said that the dentist injected her with novocaine and let her know that she was going to feel like her lips were fat. When the doctor later asked how it felt, she had a hilarious reply.
"Being an adult, so they say," Plum began saying. "You know it's like. Let me just take my off day, go to the dentist, get my teeth cleaned. And bam! Fillings! Doc goes, 'Hey, I'm going to inject this novocaine, and you're not going to be able to feel your lip. Your lip's gonna feel fat.' Five minutes later, he goes, 'How does it feel?'"
"I said, 'Doc, my lip feels fatter than a BBL! My lip is so fat!' Just feeling so grateful for fillings I didn't even know I needed!"
She also said that she had to take a picture with a fan and accidentally had one of her eyes closed. Plum also couldn't feel her tongue and said that she wasn't sure how long the numbness was going to last.
Take a look at the hilarious video.
Kelsey Plum's latest picture from 'Dawg' Camp goes viral after
Kelsey Plum's annual 'Dawg' camp with Under Armour class gets much attention when she selects players from colleges to inspire her 'dawg' personality into. She trains with and competes against these young athletes in the much-hyped-up event. However, this year, slightly different news came out from the camp.
One of Plum's chiseled arm pictures gained a lot of attention on social media. The snap showed the Sparks star putting in work holding the weight and flexing her arm's muscle.
Not only has Klum brought star power to the Sparks, but she has made the team a serious threat to the opponents. The two-time WNBA champion will team up with Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby, and Rickea Jackson to bring the glory back to Los Angeles.