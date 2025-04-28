“Nah.... keep that apology!”: Sheryl Swoopes strongly reacts as Jeff Ulbrich's son admits to prank calling Shedeur Sanders, amplifies call for firing

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes was among the many to react to Jax Ulbrich’s apology to Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was live-streaming the NFL Draft on Friday when he received a phone call from someone claiming to be a representative of the New Orleans Saints. The caller told Sanders that he would be picked up soon before revealing that the entire thing was a prank.
Sanders was pranked on a phone that the NFL provided for draft communications. The event sparked major security concerns, leading to an investigation. Said investigation revealed that the call had been made by Jax Ulbrich, son of the Falcons’ defensive co-ordinator, Jeff Ulbrich.
Jax apologized for his actions, but Sheryl Swoopes was having none of it and reacted strongly:
“Nah.... keep that apology! We got you over here @ShedeurSandersALL IN GOD'S TIMING! Go be great kid!🙏🏿,” Swoopes wrote.
Swoopes even amplified comments from a fan who suggested that Jax Ulbrich’s father should be fired for his son’s role in pranking Shedeur Sanders.
The Atlanta Falcons also released a statement apologizing to Sanders:
"The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behaviour and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologise to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family."
Sanders was selected with the 144th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and will now suit up for the Cleveland Browns. Despite having a tough time at the draft, Sanders wasn't bothered by Jax Ulbrich's prank call and believed it was a childish act.
"It didn't really have an impact on me," said Sanders when asked about the prank call. "I think of course it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there."
Sheryl Swoopes is one of the most decorated players in WNBA history
Houston Comets legend Sheryl Swoopes is widely regarded as one of the best WNBA players ever. She has had one of the most decorated careers in WNBA history, winning 4x championships, 3x MVP awards, 3x DPOY awards, and 3x Olympic Gold Medals.
She also stands as the only player to win 3+ titles, MVPs, and DPOY awards. Recently, Swoopes has gotten a lot of flak from WNBA fans for her comments on Caitlin Clark. But, regardless of what stance Swoopes takes on the players in the league, her status as one of the best ever is undeniable.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.