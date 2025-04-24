WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes prays for God's miraculous touch to heal Alijah Arenas after devastating accident

Former WNBA star Sheryl Swoopes shared the post about what happened to the son of Gilbert Arenas. On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed that Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early in the morning. The five-star prospect is currently in an induced coma and in the hospital.
Swoopes, who has appeared in episodes of "Gil's Arena," voiced her concern for the USC commit. The Hall of Famer posted the accident report by Charania on her Instagram stories and sent out a prayer for Arenas' safety.
"God please touch Alijah and heal his body! In Jesus Name," Swoopes posted on the social media platform.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Arenas' condition is now stable, according to the ESPN reporter. Charania revealed that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. The call was about a Tesla Cybertruck that crashed into a tree/fire hydrant and involved fire.
Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times reported that the police department considered the accident a "loss of control." Kartje confirmed that a hazardous materials team responded quickly to the fire.
After Arenas was brought to the hospital, some tests were conducted, and they confirmed no broken bones.
So far, there hasn't been any update on the young basketball star. Among his parents, only his mother, Laura Govan, has posted something about Alijah's car accident.
"I NEED ALL YOURE F**KEN PRAYERS," Govan posted on Instagram.
In his senior season, he received multiple college offers from different schools. Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State and California. Despite the options, the son of the former NBA star chose to join the USC Trojans program.
Sheryl Swoopes has been removed from a WNBA podcast
The WNBA is preparing for another season, which is bound to garner much attention. One of the moves the league made was to remove Sheryl Swoopes from a league-centered podcast. However, she wasn't the only departure.
Broadcaster Cindy Brunson has also been removed from WNBA broadcasts for the 2025 season. Brunson was part of the Phoenix Mercury broadcast team. However, she wasn't part of the media quartet the organization announced on Tuesday.
Additionally, she had a cryptic post on Instagram using a Bob Marley quote.
After her playing career in the WNBA, Swoopes became involved in covering basketball with the media.
