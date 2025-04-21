"She really hates Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans react to Sheryl Swoopes rocking Paige Bueckers T-shirt on Gilbert Arenas' podcast

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has appeared in a few episodes of Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena" show. However, her recent showing on the program caught the attention of basketball fans for her shirt. She wore a Paige Bueckers shirt, which Caitlin Clark fans had something to say about.

Clark's fans have always defended the Indiana Fever star from Swoopes. There have been many instances where the former player gave her opinion about the current star. However, her words about the former Iowa star have not been well-received by her loyal supporters.

This time, it's the same after they saw Swoopes wearing a Bueckers shirt.

Here are some of what the fans said about Swoopes choosing to wear a shirt that had this year's top WNBA draft pick.

"Sheryl Swoopes is a Generational Hater. Like she really hates Caitlin Clark 🤣" a fan said.

"WHAT A SORRY HUMAN BEING ☹️IT TAKES THE SAME IF NOT LESS ENERGY AND EFFORT TO BE JUST NICE AND LESS HATEFUL…" another fan commented.

"Sheryl is petty AF. But who cares, she always was. No one takes her seriously," one fan said.

Other fans thought they should move on from Swoopes.

"This is just hilarious, it just feels petty now. She needs to move on, we have," one fan posted.

"Swoops waaaaaaay too old for this s**t man," another fan said.

"We should just turn it around and start talking about how Paige is gonna be better than swoopes ever was," a fan suggested.

Sheryl Swoopes had a different opinion on Caitlin Clark and the Fever

In an interview, Sheryl Swoopes was asked which team she thought made the biggest moves this offseason. The former star didn't hesitate and mentioned the Fever as her answer. Swoopes went as far as to say that the Indiana franchise might've made the best moves during free agency.

The four-time WNBA champion said the Fever could potentially become a title-contending team with the signings and trades they made. Swoopes credited Indiana for adding DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, true veterans who she thought could help the team become a championship-caliber group.

Additionally, she credited the work that Clark put in the gym. During the offseason, the reigning Rookie of the Year went viral after a picture of her flexing her muscles. According to Swoopes, she knows the Fever star has been working on her game to get ready for her sophomore season.

The three-time MVP concluded her take about the Fever by saying she's excited to see how the team will perform this year.

