NaLyssa Smith's brother drops 2-word reaction as Lexie Hull reveals true feelings about handling public scrutiny

NaLyssa Smith's brother Rodney reacted to Lexie Hull's words about the challenges of handling scrutiny as a professional athlete.

Rodney Smith II wrote a two-word response to Hull's words, agreeing with her course of action to deal with critics.

"Preachhhh LEX🔥," Rodney tweeted on Tuesday.

During an interview with Northview Church Pastor CJ Johnson in his "Nothin' But Net" series, Lexie Hull talked about how she handles criticism. Playing in a highly criticized league for a highly criticized team has made Hull learn more about how to deal with pressure.

"I got advice once that I think is really important, and it was only take opinions from people you would take advice from," Hull said. "I wouldn't take advice from a lot of the people that are saying the negative things."

Hull said that the bad comments are too loud sometimes, but she tries to block out the external noise.

"It's hard, but try not to listen or read them or think they mean anything," she added.

"Really they don't. You don't care what they have to say whether they were giving me good advice or bad advice, so I shouldn't listen to the opinions of them either."

She shared touches with Caitlin Clark in 2024, which added pressure to the Indiana Fever. The team learned how to deal with the noise on the go and made it to the postseason, where they lost in the first round.

NaLyssa Smith isn't on the team anymore, but the Fever are a strong candidate to win the WNBA championship in 2025.

Lexie Hull's mom hyped up after fan shares projections for veteran guard

Lexie Hull was a crucial part of Rose BC's championship run during the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The veteran guard was a scrapper and combined seamlessly with the playmaking abilities of Chelsea Gray and the rebounding talents of Angel Reese.

She's now set to help the Fever become champions too. Her mother was excited after a fan shared their expectations for Hull in 2025. Jamie Hull said that with the help of those around Lexie, she will achieve whatever she wants.

"Love your @lexiehulll predictions! She is 100% capable of achieving all of them. With the confidence of her coaches, her team, and most importantly herself she is going elevate her game this season! Enjoy the ride…. LETS GO….. @IndianaFever"

Hull and Co. carry high expectations coming into the 2025 season after a busy winter.

