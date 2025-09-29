NaLyssa Smith's brother shoots down speculation on Aces forward's "Stop Being Racist" message targeting Fever 

NaLyssa Smith stirred controversy after rocking a "Stop Being Racist" T-shirt before Sunday's WNBA playoffs semis Game 4 against the Indiana Fever, her former team. Most of the women's league's fans have claimed that a large section of the Fever faithful has been racist towards the black players.

Smith wearing that T-shirt only fueled the belief among those fans. However, her brother, Rodney Smith II, paused those narratives. Rodney expressed gratitude to the Fever fan base after the love they showed the Aces forward upon her return to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here's what he wrote on Sunday:

"Despite the narratives, Indy fans always show love for my sis dawg. It’s fun to be back!"

Many of the rival fan bases opposed Rodney Smith II's comment, claiming it wasn't just "narratives." One fan happened to point out NaLyssa Smith's outfit choice before the game was "weird," considering the love shown to her by the Fever fans.

Rodney shot down the speculation around his sister sending a message to Indiana, saying:

"There’s a lot of more things going on in this world than wnba lol"

NaLyssa Smith had a solid three years in Indiana, where she averaged 13.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 103 appearances. She wasn't a good fit alongside Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston last year, despite brief stretches of efficient displays. The Fever opted to replace her with experience, adding Natasha Howard.

Smith got traded to the Wings, who moved her to the Aces, where she's finally found a consistent role and is thriving alongside A'ja Wilson.

NaLyssa Smith emerging as a decisive player for Las Vegas Aces against former team Indiana Fever

NaLyssa Smith has emerged as a decisive player in the Aces' WNBA semis series against the Fever. Smith had a quiet outing in the series opener with just four points. She played 15 minutes in the loss.

However, the Aces realized she was someone they needed on the floor, Game 2 onwards. Smith delivered after the Aces' coaching staff put their faith in her with an 18-point, seven-rebound performance, shooting 7 of 9. She led the Aces to a 90-68 win.

In Game 3, NaLyssa Smith had 16 points and four rebounds on 61.5% shooting. It was more critical than her Game 2 performance as A'ja Wilson struggled to score, producing only 13 points on 6 of 20 shooting. In both wins, Smith played at least 30 minutes.

In Sunday's Game 4, Smith had another efficient burst but limited minutes because of foul trouble. She had eight points on 4 of 5 shooting, but also had five fouls. The Aces lost 90-83 after failing to deal with the Fever's physicality.

The Aces will hope to see NaLyssa Smith avoid foul trouble and make a positive impact on offense. It's taking pressure off A'ja Wilson amid her intense battle with Aliyah Boston in the post, giving the Aces another option to go to, to keep the scoreboard ticking.

