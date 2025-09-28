  • home icon
  "Perfect message for Fever fans" - WNBA fans react to Nalyssa Smith's statement t-shirt amid Sophie Cunningham controversy

"Perfect message for Fever fans" - WNBA fans react to Nalyssa Smith’s statement t-shirt amid Sophie Cunningham controversy

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 28, 2025 22:22 GMT
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Two
WNBA fans reacted to NaLyssa Smith's statement T-shirt before Game 4 [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to NaLyssa Smith's statement T-shirt ahead of Game 4 between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces. Aces players arrived at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in their tunnel outfit, but Smith's outfit stood out with her T-shirt featuring a message against racism.

"STOP BEING RACIST," the text on the T-shirt read.
The message from the Aces star came amid the controversial video involving Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. The Fever stars faced backlash for their action against their assistant coach during Game 3.

A video from @faithelynnn on X went viral, featuring both Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. The video showed Cunningham and Clark demanding a review of the play when the assistant coach, Briann January, tried to calm them down.

However, Cunningham quickly brushed her off with an awkward gesture, while January tried to talk to them. Action from the Fever star left fans infuriated, and they slammed Cunningham for badly reacting to January's words.

Reacting to NaLyssa Smith's T-shirt, a fan took a shot at the Fever fans, saying that it was a perfect message for them.

"Perfect message fir most fever fans. Stop being racist !!!"

Another fan said that Smith's fit fit the timing.

"Lyss coming through with the tunnel fit. Perfect for occasion."
"Lyss understood the assignment 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️."
Comments on the post
One of the fans posted clapping emojis for Smith's words on her T-shirt, speaking 'louder.'

"Big Lyss...loud and clear👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

Another hyped up fan top-picked NaLyssa Smith's tunnel fit.

"It’s Lyss for me. Let them know 🔥🔥🔥."

Meanwhile, a fan said that it was Smith's message before the Aces could finish the Fever's postseason journey.

"Girly pops we gotta get this done today and then get outta that place asap."
"Lyss with the message 😍."
Comments on the post
NaLyssa Smith opens up about confidence from Aces coach

NaLyssa Smith was big for the Aces in Game 3 win over the Fever. She logged in 16 points and displayed a defensive masterclass with 4 rebounds and 4 blocks. Smith was hit with her 4th foul in the third quarter. However, the Aces coach Becky Hammon didn't take her out of the game after instructing her to play without fouling.

After the game, Smith spoke about her relationship with her new coach.

"It just shows the level of trust she has for me to go out there and play without fouling," said Smith. "When she kept me in the game, mentally I was like, 'OK, I have to lock in so I don’t get another foul.' It shows the trust and belief in me."

NaLyssa Smith was drafted second by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA draft. She was traded by the Fever after last season.

