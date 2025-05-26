Napheesa Collier celebrates daughter’s birthday with touching message & adorable throwback pics with dad Alex Bazzell

Napheesa Collier celebrated her daughter Mila Sarah Bazzell's 3rd birthday on Sunday, May 25. The Minnesota Lynx star, who is having arguably the best start to a season in her WNBA career, made a special social media post dedicated to her daughter.

Collier posted a series of pictures of her toddler and her husband, Alex Bazzell, on Instagram. The first picture featured the parents posing with Mila, who held the Unrivaled basketball during a photo session.

Another picture showed Napheesa Collier adorably holding her daughter's hand in a Lynx jersey. One photo showed Bazzell and Mila posing together during a school project, while another slide showed the happy family posing for a picture.

"Happy birthday to our baby girl! How she’s already turning 3, I have no idea 😭 We love you so much," she wrote in the caption.

Napheesa Collier and Alex Bazzell began dating when she was a junior at UConn. He had been her trainer since she was a senior in high school. The couple got engaged in 2019 and were married in 2022, months after the birth of their daughter.

Collier has been able to juggle between being a professional athlete and motherhood. She had previously expressed her admiration for Candace Parker for maintaining a good balance between being a great mother and an elite athlete.

Napheesa Collier reveals she struggles with getting enough sleep after having Mila

Napheesa Collier has one of the busiest jobs one could have, and being an athlete, she needs extra hours of sleep for a better recovery. However, since having daughter Mila, Collier hasn't been lucky enough to get enough sleep for a full recovery.

During an interview with "Well+Good," Collier said that sleep hadn't been great lately because her daughter wasn't the best sleeper.

"My toddler's not the best sleeper, so it's not great," Collier said. "I probably get about six and a half hours a night. I feel like I've adapted to it now. At first, it was hard.

"If I could change one thing, it would be my sleep, but it's not realistic for our life. She’s not a great sleeper—waking up a lot and early. I think I've just adjusted to that, so I feel normal."

The Lynx are undefeated with a 4-0 record in the 2025 regular season behind Napheesa Collier's stellar performances. She is averaging 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

