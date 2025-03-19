Napheesa Collier drops wholesome 2-word response to Unrivaled teammate Skylar Diggins-Smith's emotional parting message

Vinyl BC stunned Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls, advancing to Unrivaled's Finals on Mar 16. The loss could be considered an upset considering the Owls have the league MVP on their squad and were the number one seed.

While they suffered a heartbreaking loss, the Owls will fondly look back at the time they spent together. This is evident in Skylar Diggins-Smith's post on Instagram commemorating the season she had with her teammates.

In her post, Diggins-Smith expressed gratitude to her teammates and fans.

"It was an honor to play alongside this group! Can't say NATHANIEL to me about them." Diggins-Smith wrote. "Thank you to everybody that supported us, and this league as a whole, this season! It was truly one for the books"

Her teammate, Napheesa Collier, took the time to comment under her post with a simple but heartwarming response.

"Owls forever," Collier commented.

Napheesa Collier's response to Skylar Diggins-Smith (Photo credits: @skylardigginssmith/Instagram)

The Lunar Owls' final game of the season came down to the very last shot. On Sunday, they took on the Vinyl in a tightly contested semifinal matchup. Napheesa Collier led all scorers with 36 points but it wasn't enough to propel them to the victory.

The final shot of the game came when Dearica Hamby hit a game-winning layup over Collier, hitting the target score. The game concluded with a final score of 73-70.

In the Finals, the Vinyl took on Rose BC. While Angel Reese didn't play for the Rose, they still had a formidable squad led by Chelsea Gray, Azura Stevens and Brittney Sykes. This trio proved too formidable as they went on to defeat the Vinyl 54-62.

Napheesa Collier had a great run during Unrivaled's inaugural season

It might have ended in heartbreak but Napheesa Collier had a memorable run during Unrivaled's first season.

She was the league's best scorer at 25.7 points per game which helped lead her team to a 13-1 record. Additionally, she also won the league's one-on-one tournament which netted her a $200,000 prize.

On top of all that, Collier was also crowned the league's first-ever Most Valuable Player.

Her fantastic run at Unrivaled just adds to an already fantastic 2024 season she had at the WNBA.

Collier was tied for fourth-best scorer with Breanna Stewart at 20.4 points per game. She was also second in steals per game at 1.9 and tied for sixth in blocks per game at 1.4.

She was crowned the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and she came in second in MVP voting. She was also named to the All-WNBA First Team and the All-Defensive First Team.

