  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • "Napheesa Collier is full of sh*t": Dan Dakich brutally doubles down on Lynx star's slander after being called out by Etan Thomas 

"Napheesa Collier is full of sh*t": Dan Dakich brutally doubles down on Lynx star's slander after being called out by Etan Thomas 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 05, 2025 12:01 GMT
Dan Dakich brutally doubles down on Lynx star
Dan Dakich brutally doubles down on Lynx star's slander (Credits: Getty)

Dan Dakich has doubled down on his view regarding Napheesa Collier’s stand against the league’s leadership and criticism of the WNBA’s officiating. Dakich shared a video on Friday, criticizing Collier for her comments against Cathy Engelbert and the WNBA.

Ad

Dakich said that the players were silent when Caitlin Clark was being “roughed” during her rookie year, referring to WNBA players as "angry lesbians." Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Etan Thomas, also got involved, calling out Dan Dakich for his comments in a post on X.

“Dan Dakkkich somehow criticized #NapheesaCollier when she is actually standing up for ALL #WNBA players INCLUDING #CaitlinClark smh when ppl reference the Caitlin Clark Mob, It specifically is referring to people like this Dan Dakkkich guy,” Thomas wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Dakich replied to Thomas, calling him a “racial grifter” before doubling down on his comments on Napheesa Collier.

“Racist grifter not understanding what’s real.. shocking! Taking up the mantle of other fakes ass grifters… Collier is full of s**, this “Thomas” clown is more full of shit. You are welcome, America.”
Ad

Fans came to the defense of both Collier and Etan Thomas, calling Dakich a racist and asking him to “get off the platform.” Dakich has a deeply rooted connection to basketball, having served as head coach of Bowling Green State University for 10 years from 1997 to 2007.

Napheesa Collier reportedly canceled a meeting with the WNBA commissioner

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported on Saturday that Napheesa Collier has reportedly canceled her plans to meet with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. While addressing Collier's statement during a press conference on Friday, Engelbert denied her part in claims made by Collier in her scathing statement from Tuesday.

Ad

This denial from the commissioner has seemingly made things worse, as ESPN reported that the relationship between the player and the commissioner is "beyond repair."

Ad

While people like Dan Dakich continue to criticize Collier for her stand against the league's leadership, her peers have flocked behind her and spoken up in her support.

With the league and the players at odds, the CBA negotiations will face further delays. As such, it seems highly likely that the WNBA could be headed toward a possible work stoppage.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications