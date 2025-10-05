"Napheesa Collier is full of sh*t": Dan Dakich brutally doubles down on Lynx star's slander after being called out by Etan Thomas 

Dan Dakich has doubled down on his view regarding Napheesa Collier’s stand against the league’s leadership and criticism of the WNBA’s officiating. Dakich shared a video on Friday, criticizing Collier for her comments against Cathy Engelbert and the WNBA.Dakich said that the players were silent when Caitlin Clark was being “roughed” during her rookie year, referring to WNBA players as &quot;angry lesbians.&quot; Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Etan Thomas, also got involved, calling out Dan Dakich for his comments in a post on X.“Dan Dakkkich somehow criticized #NapheesaCollier when she is actually standing up for ALL #WNBA players INCLUDING #CaitlinClark smh when ppl reference the Caitlin Clark Mob, It specifically is referring to people like this Dan Dakkkich guy,” Thomas wrote.Etan Thomas @etanthomas36LINKDan Dakkkich somehow criticized #NapheesaCollier when she is actually standing up for ALL #WNBA players INCLUDING #CaitlinClark smh when ppl reference the Caitlin Clark Mob, It specifically is referring to people like this Dan Dakkkich guy https://t.co/KFCSZZJSIlDakich replied to Thomas, calling him a “racial grifter” before doubling down on his comments on Napheesa Collier.“Racist grifter not understanding what’s real.. shocking! Taking up the mantle of other fakes ass grifters… Collier is full of s**, this “Thomas” clown is more full of shit. You are welcome, America.”Dan Dakich @dandakichLINKracist grifter not understanding what’s real.. shocking!!.. taking up the mantel of other fakes ass grifters.. Collier is full of shit this “thomas” clown more full of shit you are welcome AmericaFans came to the defense of both Collier and Etan Thomas, calling Dakich a racist and asking him to “get off the platform.” Dakich has a deeply rooted connection to basketball, having served as head coach of Bowling Green State University for 10 years from 1997 to 2007.Napheesa Collier reportedly canceled a meeting with the WNBA commissionerRamona Shelburne of ESPN reported on Saturday that Napheesa Collier has reportedly canceled her plans to meet with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. While addressing Collier's statement during a press conference on Friday, Engelbert denied her part in claims made by Collier in her scathing statement from Tuesday.This denial from the commissioner has seemingly made things worse, as ESPN reported that the relationship between the player and the commissioner is &quot;beyond repair.&quot;While people like Dan Dakich continue to criticize Collier for her stand against the league's leadership, her peers have flocked behind her and spoken up in her support.With the league and the players at odds, the CBA negotiations will face further delays. As such, it seems highly likely that the WNBA could be headed toward a possible work stoppage.