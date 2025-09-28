"To weaponize her ?" - Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas slams Skip Bayless' blunt criticism of Caitlin Clark's Fever injury absence

Etan Thomas, a former teammate of NBA legend Michael Jordan, came to the defense of Caitlin Clark amid criticisms from Skip Bayless.In a recent episode of his &quot;Skip Bayless Show,&quot; the veteran sports analyst complained about Clark not playing in the playoffs. Bayless said the Indiana Fever could win the championship with a healthy Clark. He added that the team could benefit even if the two-time WNBA All-Star played limited minutes.&quot;Seriously, there’s so much treatment you can use today,&quot; Bayless said on Friday. &quot;So you say, 'Well, she obviously wouldn’t be in game shape.'She’s Caitlin Clark! ... I don’t get why Caitlin Clark is not playing basketball right now, or at least trying to.&quot;On Saturday, Thomas quote-tweeted a clip of Bayless' remarks and wrote:&quot;What you want her to risk it all so you don’t have to wait until next season to weaponize her ? Skip, WNBA teams are required to submit an active roster before the playoffs. CC was not on that roster due to injury, therefore she is not eligible for the playoffs. Hope that helps.&quot;Thomas was teammates with Jordan for two seasons (2001-03), when the Hall of Famer played for the Washington Wizards. After his second retirement, Jordan returned to the NBA to play his final two seasons with the Wizards.Can Caitlin Clark play in the 2025 playoffs?Aside from veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless, many fans also want to see Caitlin Clark suit up for the Indiana Fever's playoff run. However, Ethan Thomas was right in saying that Clark is not eligible to play in the postseason.As several WNBA insiders have noted, Clark's return in the 2025 playoffs is not possible even if she has recovered from her injury. Teams are required to submit an &quot;active roster&quot; ahead of the first round. Due to injury, Clark was excluded from the roster that Indiana submitted.Clark's return has been floated throughout the depleted Fever's run in the playoffs. They eliminated the No. 3 Atlanta Dream in the first round and stole Game 1 of the semifinals against the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces. However, the Aces have won two straight to take a 2-1 series lead.Game 4 of the best-of-five semifinal series between Indiana and Las Vegas will be on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In front of their home crowd, the Fever have the chance to tie the series and force a do-or-die Game 5.