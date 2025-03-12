Napheesa Collier makes her feelings crystal clear after Steph Curry joins Unrivaled in huge capacity: "Has been really awesome"

Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier and her husband Alex Bazzell shared their excitement after NBA superstar Steph Curry was announced as an investor in the 3x3 league. The Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion became the latest men's basketball player to join Unrivaled as an investor, following Giannis Antetokounmpo and former player Carmelo Anthony.

Collier was thrilled by Curry’s confidence in the competition, highlighting his commitment to investing in the growth of women's basketball. The WNBA superstar expressed her excitement about Unrivaled’s success with investors, calling it "awesome" to have Steph Curry on board.

"It feels great. I mean, especially because you're just seeing the buy-in for women's basketball and just, the power of the players," Collier told Women's Fastbreak on SI. "We really wanted to revolutionize what it meant to be a women's basketball player and... hopefully creating generational wealth down the line for players is something that was always a goal of ours.

"And to see people buying in in the way they are, other athletes from different sports, other people not even in sports. And then this recent one with Steph Curry, just seeing the buy-in and seeing the value in what we're doing has been really awesome."

Alex Bazzell, Napheesa Collier's husband and the president of Unrivaled, reacted to Curry's investment in the 3x3 league. Bazzell took to Instagram to highlight the Warriors superstar's involvement, expressing his excitement with a post that included "fire" emojis to sum up his feelings.

Image Credit: Unrivaled/Instagram)

Meanwhile, the inaugural season of Unrivaled is entering its final stage, with the league phase concluding on Monday. The semifinals are set to take place on Sunday, followed by the final on Monday.

Steph Curry makes his feelings clear on investing in Unrivaled

Steph Curry issued a statement after committing his investment to the 3x3 Unrivaled league. The Golden State Warriors point guard emphasized that Unrivaled is establishing a new benchmark for women’s professional sports.

"I am incredibly proud to be joining the Unrivaled family as the league continues to set a new standard for how women’s professional sports should operate," Curry said in a statement. "Unrivaled is not just innovating the way we play basketball, but also how we value and invest in the athletes who drive the game forward."

Meanwhile, Curry is currently in his 16th season in the NBA. The superstar will be back in action on Thursday when the Warriors face the Sacramento Kings at home.

