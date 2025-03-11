"I just hope he doesn’t ask": Steve Kerr makes feelings clear on Steph Curry potentially skipping games after securing assistant GM role

As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday, Steph Curry has accepted the role of an assistant GM at his alma mater Davidson College. With this move, Curry is now the first ever active major U.S. sports player to take up an administrative role in the NCAA.

Many have been wondering how Curry will manage between playing for Golden State and fulfilling his duties as an assistant GM of Davidson. When asked about Curry’s new job, Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr made his feelings clear on Monday:

“If he asks to leave for a game to go scout college, I’ll probably say no. But it is Steph Curry, so I’ll probably say yes. I just hope he doesn’t ask.”

However, Kerr doesn’t seem to be too worried about Curry’s new job as he also referred to the same as a “ceremonial” title. Davidson holds a special spot in Steph Curry’s life. Back when he was just starting out, many colleges passed on him due to his small frame. But Davidson bet on him.

Curry paid them back in kind and led them to the South Conference regular-season title in his freshman year alone. During his sophomore season, Curry helped the team book their trip to the 2008 NCAA Tournament and then led them to the Elite 8.

Despite being good enough to declare for the draft, Steph came back and spent another season in college, recording 28.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. It’ll be interesting to see what the 36-year-old has in store for us during his return to Davidson.

Steph Curry and Co. have been rolling since the All-Star break

Steph Curry and his Warriors have been on a roll since the All-Star break. Since then, the team has gone 9-1 over their last 10 games and holds the sixth seed in the Western Conference (37-28).

Golden State’s acquisition of Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline seems to be paying off in abundance. Having Butler on the team has helped Curry step up his game.

Over his last 10 outings, Curry has recorded 29.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Butler has averaged 16.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds over this impressive stretch. Butler’s numbers may not show it, but his impact on the court has been phenomenal.

His gravity has opened up the floor for Curry who is now taking more shots. Furthermore, Butler's intensity on defense and IQ on offense has also helped the Warriors’ bench take a step forward with players like Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and Brandin Podziemski now playing much better.

