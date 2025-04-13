Napheesa Collier potentially joining forces with Caitlin Clark at Indiana Fever has fans dreaming

The possibility of WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier joining Caitlin Clark at the Indiana Fever had fans salivating at the thought on social media.

Ad

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), an idea was broached by a fan that has Clark going to play at Unrivaled next year with free agent Collier and vice versa in the WNBA in the 2026 campaign.

The post read:

"Next year when Phee is a free agent, I bet Caitlin could work out a sweet deal to play in Unrivaled."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans picked up on the idea and excitedly shared their thoughts on the possibility of Caitlin Clark and Collier joining forces in the WNBA.

"I have been saying this for a long time. Caitlin Clark to Unrivaled, and Napheesa Collier to the Indiana Fever. We would win 4 straight championships with 2 of the 3 best players in the world!" one fan boldly declared.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I respect it," a fan said.

"Yesss. That would be most beneficial for all parties," another brought forth.

"I have been thinking this exact same thing," a user shared.

"Can you imagine? That's the definition of a Super Team," one fan suggested.

"I see what you did there! And I love the thought," a comment highlighted.

Ad

"If that happens, it's over Johnny for the rest of the WNBA," a fan chimed in.

Both Cailtin Clark and Collier had an eventful 2024 WNBA campaign, where they had individual and team success.

Clark went on to become the best rookie of her class in record-breaking fashion, averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (league-high), 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She was also named an All-Star while helping her team to return to the playoffs after eight years.

Ad

Collier, meanwhile, had another All-Star season, finishing with averages of 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks. She was named the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year while leading the Minnesota Lynx to a Finals appearance for the first time in seven years.

In the offseason, she saw Unrivaled Basketball League, which she co-founded with Breanna Stewart, tip off its inaugural season.

Napheesa Collier admits Caitlin Clark is a huge draw for WNBA

Whether they get to be teammates at some point remains to be seen, Napheesa Collier admits that Caitlin Clark is a huge draw for the WNBA and deserving of the attention she is getting.

Ad

The Minnesota Lynx superstar spoke about it in an interview with ESPN's First Take when asked on Clark and the Fever's 41 nationally televised games in the upcoming WNBA season.

"People want to watch Caitlin play. You have to put the people on TV that people want to see but at the same time, there are stars all over the league and you want good basketball as well," she said while batting for good coverage as well for the rest of the league.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a league announcement, the Caitlin Clark and the Fever will have 41 of their 44 games in the 2025 WNBA campaign nationally televised. It is eight games more than what league MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (33) got and nine more than that of reigning WNBA champions New York Liberty (32).

The Lynx, meanwhile, will have 21 nationally televised games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More