Napheesa Collier potentially joining forces with Caitlin Clark at Indiana Fever has fans dreaming

The possibility of WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier joining Caitlin Clark at the Indiana Fever had fans salivating at the thought on social media.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), an idea was broached by a fan that has Clark going to play at Unrivaled next year with free agent Collier and vice versa in the WNBA in the 2026 campaign.
The post read:
"Next year when Phee is a free agent, I bet Caitlin could work out a sweet deal to play in Unrivaled."
Fans picked up on the idea and excitedly shared their thoughts on the possibility of Caitlin Clark and Collier joining forces in the WNBA.
"I have been saying this for a long time. Caitlin Clark to Unrivaled, and Napheesa Collier to the Indiana Fever. We would win 4 straight championships with 2 of the 3 best players in the world!" one fan boldly declared.
"I respect it," a fan said.
"Yesss. That would be most beneficial for all parties," another brought forth.
"I have been thinking this exact same thing," a user shared.
"Can you imagine? That's the definition of a Super Team," one fan suggested.
"I see what you did there! And I love the thought," a comment highlighted.
"If that happens, it's over Johnny for the rest of the WNBA," a fan chimed in.
Both Cailtin Clark and Collier had an eventful 2024 WNBA campaign, where they had individual and team success.
Clark went on to become the best rookie of her class in record-breaking fashion, averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (league-high), 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She was also named an All-Star while helping her team to return to the playoffs after eight years.
Collier, meanwhile, had another All-Star season, finishing with averages of 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks. She was named the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year while leading the Minnesota Lynx to a Finals appearance for the first time in seven years.
In the offseason, she saw Unrivaled Basketball League, which she co-founded with Breanna Stewart, tip off its inaugural season.
Napheesa Collier admits Caitlin Clark is a huge draw for WNBA
Whether they get to be teammates at some point remains to be seen, Napheesa Collier admits that Caitlin Clark is a huge draw for the WNBA and deserving of the attention she is getting.
The Minnesota Lynx superstar spoke about it in an interview with ESPN's First Take when asked on Clark and the Fever's 41 nationally televised games in the upcoming WNBA season.
"People want to watch Caitlin play. You have to put the people on TV that people want to see but at the same time, there are stars all over the league and you want good basketball as well," she said while batting for good coverage as well for the rest of the league.
In a league announcement, the Caitlin Clark and the Fever will have 41 of their 44 games in the 2025 WNBA campaign nationally televised. It is eight games more than what league MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (33) got and nine more than that of reigning WNBA champions New York Liberty (32).
The Lynx, meanwhile, will have 21 nationally televised games.