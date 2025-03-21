"Why not all 44?" - WNBA fans abuzz over Caitlin Clark getting more national TV exposure than A'ja Wilson

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will have nearly all of its games next WNBA season on national television, sending fans buzzing on social media. The league announced on Thursday that the Fever will be nationally televised in 41 of their 44 games.

It is eight games more than what league MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces got with 33 games. Reigning WNBA champions New York Liberty, meanwhile, will be on 32 times.

NBA TV will broadcast Caitlin Clark and the Fever's games 10 times, followed by ION (eight), Prime Video (six), ABC (five), ESPN (five) CBS Sports Network (four) and CBS (three).

Next season will mark the first time a team will have a 44-game schedule with the addition of the expansion team, Golden State Valkyries.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on having the Fever featured on more nationally televised games.

"Why not all 44?" one fan brought forth.

"What am I supposed to do for the other 3 games?!" another said.

"Should I even get league pass then???" a comment asked.

"She might be the face of the league," a fan moved to highlight the standing of Caitlin Clark in the WNBA.

"As they should! And whenever Paige and Juju go," another pointed out, while making reference to future WNBA stars Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins.

"It'll be 44 before the year is over," one predicted.

"You love to see it. Caitlin Clark is who we want to see," a fan made known.

In the next WNBA season, the league is looking to build on the significant gains it achieved last campaign not only in TV viewership but also in gate attendance, which was largely attributed to the renewed interest that Caitlin Clark and other rookies brought.

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever bullish of campaign in next WNBA season

Just as more eyes are going to be glued to them on television, Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever are bullish of their campaign in the next WNBA season following a myriad of offseason moves.

The Fever have a returning coach in Stephanie White, who previously coached the Connecticut Sun, while also bringing in WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson.

In an ESPN report, Clark, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, expressed her excitement over the changes they made, believing that they got better.

She said:

"They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships. I think it's exactly what we needed in our locker room. But also, they're not just really good basketball players, they're great leaders and great people and I know the front office prioritized that."

Apart from the offseason acquisitions, which included Sophie Cunningham, Brianna Turner and Jaelyn Brown, the Fever also re-signed veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Last season, Clark and the Fever finished with the sixth-best record in the league at 20-20, making it to the playoffs for the first time after eight years,

