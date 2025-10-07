Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell pens loving note as they celebrate major relationship milestone

Napheesa Collier and Alex Bazzell celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The husband of the WNBA star used social media to send a special message to his wife, celebrating their special relationship milestone. Bazzell posted a monochrome picture of them from their wedding on his Instagram Story. He captioned the post, showering love on the Minnesota Lynx star. &quot;Happy Anniversary my queen! 3 years strong ❤️ @napheesa24,&quot; Bazzell wrote. [Credit: IG/@alexbazzell]Napheesa Collier and Bazzell have known each other since high school. She met him when she was in her senior year of high school. However, their romance didn't start until her junior year at UConn. All this time, Bazzell was also her trainer at the university.After her rookie season in 2019, the Bazzell proposed to Collier in October. Three years later, in May 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Mila. In the same WNBA season, Collier played in four games when she returned to the court after delivering her daughter. A few months later, Napheesa Collier tied the knot with Alex Bazzell on October 7, 2022. Collier still trains with her husband, and she has emerged as one of the best players in the league. Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell reveals about declined Unrivaled's pitch to the WNBASince Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart started Unrivaled in 2023, it has emerged as the blueprint for giving players their due salary. After a successful season earlier this year, Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, revealed last month that when the league was starting, they contacted the WNBA for a potential partnership. In conversation with Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, Bazzell said that although the league was open about &quot;equity and ownership,&quot; they ultimately decided not to participate. &quot;We went to the WNBA early,&quot; Bazzell said. &quot;Number one, told them about it and were certainly open to a partnership in terms of equity and ownership. It's really, to draw the comparison, like what's gone on between the TGL and PGA. That's how we looked at it and approached it.&quot;&quot;We would be the majority investors in control, but they still have upside and skin in the game with women's basketball year-round. They chose not to do that.&quot;With the CBA negotiations approaching the deadline at the end of this month, some executives in the league believe that Unrivaled would ultimately emerge as the &quot;big person on campus as opposed to the W.&quot; After Napheesa Collier's comments about the league and WNBA commissioner, more eyes will be on Unrivaled as they start their camp next year.