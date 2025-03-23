Napheesa Collier shouts out Unrivaled paint scheme for Ally driver Alex Bowman

Napheesa Collier shouted out Unrivaled's paint scheme for Ally driver Alex Bowman at NASCAR Miami. On Sunday, the Minnesota Lynx star shared a picture on her Instagram story showing off the color scheme on Alex Bowman's car.

Ad

The Unrivaled MVP expressed her thoughts with a single-worded caption. She also mentioned Ally Racing's Instagram account and Unrivaled Basketball's Instagram handle on her story.

"Loveeeee," Collier captioned her story.

Napheesa Collier shouts out Unrivaled's pain scheme on Alex Bowman's car. (Credits: @napheesa24/Instagram)

In her following story, Collier gave her 218,000 Instagram followers a closer look at the car. According to the Sports Business Journal, Bownman's No. 48 car will be used as a promotional vehicle.

Ad

Trending

The new paint job on the vehicle was designed by artist Sophia Chang and featured various easter eggs as a tribute to the 3x3 basketball league and women's basketball.

On Feb. 25, Ally CMO Andrea Brimmer expressed her thoughts on the collaboration between her organization and the 3x3 basketball league.

"It fits the company’s strategy around unexpected allies," Brimmer told The Athletic.

Brimmer said that the promotion aims to broaden the audience and bring in more fans to the league and women's basketball.

Ad

Ally Racing's Instagram handle shared a special edit to celebrate the collaboration between the two organizations.

Ad

Alex Bowman is seen at the start of the video as it transitions into showing Unrivaled's branding on the car and then the jerseys of the team playing in the 3x3 basketball league.

Napheesa Collier shares an adorable tunnel walk video with her daughter Mila

Napheesa Collier shared an adorable video featuring her daughter Mila. On Monday, the Lynx star shared a video of herself and her daughter on her Instagram account.

Ad

She shared her thoughts on her daughter in the caption.

"Ain't got no job but she's still fly! 👑 Princess Mila."

Ad

Before the video, the post featured a portrait of Mila. The Lynx star's daughter wore a purple sweatshirt with the Lunar Owls branding on it. In the video, Collier walked with her daughter in the Unrivaled tunnel. The kid cheerfully enjoyed the walk with her mother as she tried to swing while holding her arm.

Napheesa Collier accomplished a lot this season. She led the Minnesota Lynx to the WNBA Finals, where they lost in Game 5 to the NY Liberty. She then played for the Lunar Owls in the Unrivaled and led the 3x3 format team to the semifinals in the Unrivaled playoffs where they lost to the Vinyl BC 73-70.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback