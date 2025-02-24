Natalie Esquire makes her feelings clear on Angel Reese's Sky trading for Ariel Atkins: "I’m sorry, I don’t understand that move"

WNBA analyst Natalie Esquire shared her candid thoughts on the Chicago Sky’s decision to trade for star guard Ariel Atkins. On Sunday, Angel Reese’s Sky acquired the former WNBA champion from the Washington Mystics in exchange for draft assets, including their 2025 first-round pick (No. 3 overall).

Esquire struggled to understand why the franchise would part with such a high draft pick, especially with no guarantee that Atkins will commit to the team long-term. The two-time All-Star is entering the final year of her two-year, $400,000 contract in the 2025 WNBA season and will become an unrestricted free agent afterward.

Following the trade’s official announcement, Esquire took to X (formerly Twitter), posting multiple tweets where she openly questioned the logic behind Chicago’s decision.

"I’m sorry, I don’t understand that move for Chicago," Esquire said. "Atkins is a great player, but you’re trading the no. 3 pick in an incredibly deep draft for a 1-year rental.

"I’m pretty sure nothing in my tweet suggests she’s not a good player. You’re giving up a lot for a player who will be unrestricted after 1 year."

Ariel Atkins, the former Texas standout, has established herself as a highly accomplished guard in the WNBA. Over seven seasons in the league, she has earned numerous accolades, including a championship title.

Ariel Atkins will form backcourt partnership with Courtney Vandersloot

Ariel Atkins is the second high-profile veteran guard the Chicago Sky have added to their roster this offseason. Earlier, the franchise secured two-time WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot in free agency. Together, Atkins and Vandersloot will form a formidable backcourt for the Sky.

With their veteran leadership and championship experience, the duo is expected to help elevate the games of the team’s rising stars, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Chicago recognized the need for experienced guards to further unlock Reese and Cardoso’s potential, making these acquisitions crucial for the team’s development.

