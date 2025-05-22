Natasha Cloud sends 'compliment' as Michael Jordan's ex-teammate calls out 'supposed Jemele Hill insult' for defending Angel Reese

Natasha Cloud made her opinion known about Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Etan Thomas’ post. Thomas called out a critic after he defended Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. The post was a screenshot that showed Reese walking alongside white women, and Thomas compared it to what Reese has been going through since she won the 2023 NCAA title against Caitlin Clark.

A fan replied to him, saying that he is like American journalist Jemele Hill. It was received as a compliment, not just by Thomas, but also by Cloud.

“That’s supposed to be an insult ?” Thomas captioned on Wednesday.

“They don’t know that’s a compliment,” Cloud wrote in a comment.

Reese, who has become one of the biggest stars in women’s basketball since her collegiate days, has a heated rivalry with Indiana Fever guard Clark. Their feud started when Reese’s LSU Tigers took down Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 national championship game.

They were drafted in the WNBA last year, and battled for the Rookie of the Year award, which Clark won. However, Reese also had an excellent rookie year, smashing records and became an All-Star, just like Clark.

However, Clark, saw more team success, as Indiana reached to the playoffs as the sixth seed with a 20-20 record, before losing to the Connecticut Sun. On the other hand, Reese and Chicago only won 13 games and finished at No. 10.

Meanwhile, Cloud is now playing for the defending champions, the New York Liberty, after spending last season with the Phoenix Mercury.

Natasha Cloud commends Angel Reese’s growth from college to the WNBA

Angel Reese’s development in the WNBA was also showcased when she plyed in the Unrivaled league. Natasha Cloud was one of those who noticed it, and commended her growth after just one season as a professional.

"I think you guys see Angel's greatness obviously from college into her rookie season, and there's parts of her game that she's going to continue to hone in on," Cloud said in February, via SI.

"She's finishing better right now. Y'all better give her her flowers as much as y'all s**t on her, too, about those finishes."

Reese was named Unrivaled’s Defensive Player of the Year in its inaugural season. She also helped her team, Rose BC win the title.

This year, Reese is expected to take her game to the next level, as the Sky aim to return to the playoffs.

