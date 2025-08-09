NBA legend Bob Cousy sends stern message to WNBA players over Caitlin Clark's treatment: "They should be kissing the ground she walks on"

NBA legend Bob Cousy has also taken notice of the rapid rise of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark. In an interview with The Boston Globe on Saturday, Cousy, who is currently 97 years old, lauded how Clark impacted women's basketball since she joined the WNBA last season, before turning his attention to those who try to negate her on the court.&quot;It's a saleable product and Clark's done a really good job selling it,&quot; Cousy said. &quot;It's enjoyable. My son-in-law is from Indiana and he is a Clark fan. She's exceptional. She's had a tremendous impact on that league and their earning potential.&quot;They should be kissing the ground she walks on, not trying to foul her and get her out of the game.&quot;Clark has been regarded as the biggest star the WNBA has seen in its history, as her arrival in the league coincided with the massive spike in viewership across fan attendance and television ratings last year.Her WNBA debut last season drew over 2.1 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-watched game in the league over the past two decades.Cousy's statements about the Indiana Fever star's popularity carry great weight, as he has witnessed the game evolve from the 1950s to the present day in the 2020s. He won six titles with the Boston Celtics in his 13-year career with the team, which started in 1950 and ended in 1963. Cousy was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971.On the other hand, Clark is now in her second season but has only appeared in 13 games for the Fever so far, as she deals with a groin injury. She is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals this season.Caitlin Clark explains what is making women's basketball popularFor Caitlin Clark, women's basketball's popularity has stemmed from its parity in talent and how such talents have taken advantage of their opportunities.“I think there are opportunities for every single player in women’s basketball,&quot; she said in an interview in her rookie year. &quot;I think the more opportunities we can give across the board, that’s what’s going to elevate women’s basketball.&quot;“It doesn’t need to be one or two players, and I think that even goes back to college. The parity in women’s basketball is what’s making more people want to come and watch it. I think the more you spread the love, show people, show their talents, show their teams, that’s just going to continue to elevate it. So, I think that’s the biggest thing.”With her imminent return this season, Clark is expected to again boost the Fever and the WNBA's viewership once she returns from her injury.