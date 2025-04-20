"Neon absolutely exposed this WNBA Star" - Chennedy Carter barely edging out viral streamer in 1v1 clash has fans floored

Former WNBA guard Chennedy Carter played a 1-on-1 basketball game with online streamer Neon. Carter, a free agent, nearly lost the game against a non-professional basketball player. After fans saw how the streamer almost beat her, they revealed their thoughts.

Neon has collaborated with other basketball players in his stream. The most recent is Carter. During their game, Neon made tough layups against the former Chicago Sky guard.

As Neon started to score more baskets, however, it was time for Carter to play seriously. The player who finished fourth for the Most Improved Player award last season had to find her rhythm, though. She missed her first few shots before she outscored and defeated the streamer.

Fans didn't hold back in criticizing the 5-foot-9 guard. Here are some of what the fans said about Carter's performance against Neon.

"N3on absolutely exposed this WNBA Star who averages 17PPG in their 1v1 💀," a fan said.

"Missing a wide open layup but asking for the same pay as Kyrie 🤣," another fan commented.

"Women would see this and still say they should be paid the same as Lebron James," a fan said.

Other fans focused on Neon's performance.

"Neon is a underrated hooper 🔥," one fan said.

"He can actually win if they played a lil more," another fan said.

"Neon really a good basketball player though," a fan commented.

In the end, Carter played better and prevented further embarrassment from the streamer.

3 WNBA teams that could sign Chennedy Carter

Chennedy Carter remains one of the top free agents in the WNBA. Here are three teams that could make a case for signing her to their team.

#3, Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury have moved on from Diana Taurasi after she announced her retirement in February. While the Mercury has Satou Sabally, having an experienced guard like Carter run the show in Phoenix could make the team more exciting.

#2, Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun lost Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner after they were traded. Without Bonner, the Sun don't have a leading scorer. That's why signing Carter, who averaged 17.5 points last season on 48.7% shooting, could be beneficial.

#1, Golden State Valkyries

The newest team in the league is the Golden State Valkyries. As an expansion team, it will need a player like Carter to step up to the call and become their offensive leader. With her experience and talent, the Valkyries could be a fun team to watch.

