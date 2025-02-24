New Fever star Natasha Howard gets honest perks of joining Caitlin Clark and Co - "Best I've ever been treated"

One of the first major moves by Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever this offseason was to acquire free agent Natasha Howard. They signed her on a one-year $214,666 contract. Howard was one of the top free agents on the market because of her stacked resume and top production last season. She averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds last year, shooting 45.6%.

Ad

Howard also brings a wealth of experience with three-time WNBA champion and former Defensive Player of the Year award. The move was a 360 moment for both the player and the organization as Howard began her career in Indiana 11 years ago.

On Sunday, Natasha Howard shared her honest thoughts on her return and the perks of joining Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever.

"This is the best I’ve ever been treated in my entire career," Howard tweeted. "The love is unexplainable. I’ve always mattered now I’m being shown how much of impacted I’ve always been in the league. I can’t lie it feels good. God is so amazing."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Natasha Howard could have joined any team, but she willingly accepted the move to Indiana to play with Caitlin Clark and Co. In her interview with Indy Star, the two-time All-Star's decision lingered on feeling prioritized and reciprocation. Howard believes she didn't receive the same love or appreciation at her previous stops in Minnesota, Seattle, New York, or Dallas, but that changed with the Fever.

Adding Natasha Howard as key piece next to Caitlin Clark was one of Fever's top priorities

The Indiana Fever did their due diligence on their offseason moves after new coach Stephania White signed. Their top priorities were adding experience, size, and pieces that fit. On a player level, their goal was to reunite with Natasha Howard and re-sign Kelsey Mitchell.

Ad

The Fever achieved all three. That proved key in convincing Howard to accept the Fever's offer amid her desire to land somewhere where she felt welcomed and at home. Here's what Howard told IndyStar:

“I’m really happy that they see my talent and they appreciate me as a person, so they’re doing everything to put my face out there. So, I'm just really, really happy and just grateful that I'm just a part of Indiana again, the Fever again, it’s just like a whole 360. And it's just amazing to be back where I started.”

Ad

Natasha Howard reinforces the Fever frontcourt alongside other top additions like DeWanna Bonner and Brianna Turner. Indiana needed their size, defense and dynamic skill set to complement the core of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Howard also contributes to locker room leadership as a prominent voice for the young centerpieces, gunning for their maiden championship together.

Also read: Caitlin Clark's new Fever teammate Brianna Turner shares major concern about WNBA reffing after Unrivaled techs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback