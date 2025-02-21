New Fever star Natasha Howard hyped as Satou Sabally's Mercury re-sign 6-foot-3 player - "Your year big dawg"

Recently acquired Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard reacted to the re-signing of Natasha Mack. The Phoenix Mercury announced on Thursday that the team re-signed the 6-foot-3 forward.

Howard, a three-time WNBA champion, shared the post to her Instagram story and added the caption:

"This is your year big dawg," Howard wrote, tagging Mack's Instagram account.

Natasha Howard's Instagram story (@natashahoward_6)

Mack will play in her second season with the Mercury. After being selected in the second round of the 2021 draft, Mack appeared in just four WNBA games before being waived that season. She played overseas for two years in New Zealand, Poland and Turkey.

Phoenix signed Mack to a training camp contract in the 2024 offseason, eventually earning a roster spot. She appeared in all 40 games, including 11 starts. She averaged 3.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 57.3% in 15.5 minutes per game.

The Mercury acquired two-time WNBA All-Star and former Most Improved Player Satou Sabally via a multi-team trade early this month. Sabally and Howard were teammates with the Dallas Wings for the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, Howard signed a one-year, $214,666 deal with the Caitlin-Clark-led Fever on Feb. 2. The former Defensive Player of the Year returned to the team that selected her with the fifth overall pick in 2014 WNBA draft.

Indiana Fever have the most players on scoring list

On Thursday, the Indiana Fever shared a graphic on Instagram showing that the team have five players in the 2024 top 30 scorers list. Two of those players were acquired by the Fever this offseason.

Indiana's top scorer on the list is reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, who averaged 19.2 points last year. She is tied with her backcourt partner, Kelsey Mitchell. The two formed a lethal guard combination. After giving Mitchell a core player designation, the team re-signed the two-time All-Star.

Also on the list is 2023 first overall pick Aliyah Boston (28th), who will be joined by veterans Natasha Howard (13th) and DeWanna Bonner (22nd) in the Fever's frontcourt next season. Bonner was also signed this offseason and will be reunited with her former coach, Stephanie White.

Clark, Mitchell and Boston helped Indiana reach the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. With a retooled squad in 2025, Indiana is now preparing for what it hopes to be a deeper postseason run.

