NFL star George Kittle’s wife Claire makes major Caitlin Clark statement as Kate Martin extends flawless record against Fever

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle's wife, Claire, made a major Caitlin Clark statement after the Golden State Valkyries' 75-63 win over the Indiana Fever. The victory extended Kate Martin's flawless record against Indiana.

Claire's comment stemmed from a post shared by the Valkyries' official account on Instagram. The handle shared an image of 49ers stars Kyle Juszczyk, Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle, who attended the game alongside their wives. Captioning the post with a short caption, the Valkyries wrote:

"Faithful to Ballhalla ⚔️Shoutout to our 49ers neighbors @gkittle, @juicecheck44, @ricky.pearsall, @clairekittle, @kristinjuszczyk, and @torimoraga for pulling up to Chase Center tonight!"

However, Claire showed her loyalty towards Caitlin Clark by resharing the post with a three-word statement.

"But also Caitlin," she wrote.

Claire Kittle shows love to Caitlin Clark on her story (Claire Kittle/IG)

Although the former Iowa star showed appreciation for Clark, it was another Hawkeye, Kate Martin, who ended up having the more memorable night. The guard earned her third win against the Fever on Sunday, as she continues to dominate them.

Martin's team won every game against Indiana during her time with the Aces and has continued that streak in the Bay Area.

On Sunday, Martin tallied 10 points and 2 rebounds while averaging 15 minutes on the floor. Despite limited involvement, she maximized her impact, closing the night with a +8 plus/minus, highlighting her value to the team.

The win pushed the Valkyries up to sixth in the standings as they keep battling for a playoff spot. In their first full season, Golden State has gone beyond expectations, with Natalie Nakase and her squad moving closer to the postseason.

Kate Martin shares emotions on seeing Iowa alumn against the Fever while subtly skipping Caitlin Clark

The Golden State Valkyries’ clash with the Fever brought out a strong showing of Iowa alumni, with Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark representing the program on the two rosters.

While Clark was sidelined by injury, she was still present alongside fellow Hawkeyes George Kittle, Claire Kittle, Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall.

Asked about the turnout after the game, Martin expressed her emotions on the subject while subtly skipping Caitlin Clark.

"Um, yeah, it was good (To see Caitlin). Well, Gabbie Marshall, one of my best friends, was sitting courtside, too. So, that was really cool to see them there," she said (6:29 onwards).

"Iowa is always going to be home for me and to see the support George and Claire and you know, get to see old friends. That's always really fun."

The Iowa contingent was not left disappointed, as the Valkyries and the Fever delivered an entertaining performance at the Chase Center.

