"No Chennedy Carter is diabolical" - Chicago Sky training camp roster missing major name has fans buzzing

WNBA fans reacted to Chennedy Carter's absence from the Chicago Sky training camp roster released on Saturday.

Ad

The social media post on Instagram had the names of a total of 18 players. Although the regular season roster will see only 11 or 12 of those 18 players, the exclusion of Carter had fans buzzing in the comment section.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, one fan blasted the Sky team for not signing Chennedy Carter for the 2025 season.

"I m so mad about the Chennedy situation.. like why wasn’t she resigned😒."

Another fan reminded the team that Carter was their best player last season and they shouldn't have let her go.

Bruh how yall let @chennedycarter get away she was yall best player last year

Ad

One of the fans was still wondering why Chennedy Carter wasn't signed.

"Where's Chen??" the fan wrote.

Given how well she played last season, some fans were upset that Chicago hadn't signed Carter for their new roster. One of them even called Sky's move "crime" and "diabolical."

"No Chennedy Carter is diabolical," the fan wrote.

"Not signing Chennedy is crazy."

"No Chennedy is a crime."

Ad

The connection between Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter became a highlight of the Chicago team last season. A fan was heartbroken that Chen and Barbie were no longer in the town.

Ima miss the Barbie & Chen affect 😢 but let’s go sky 🩵💛

Comments on the post. (Credits: IG/Chicago Sky)

Despite having an excellent 2024 WNBA season with the team, it was reported in January of this year that the Chicago Sky would not be extending a qualifying offer to Chennedy Carter.

Ad

Chennedy Carter shows love to former Chicago Sky teammate Angel Reese

While Chennedy Carter played with the Chicago Sky, she developed a great relationship with her fellow teammate Angel Reese. The pair was famously called "Chen and Barbie" last season.

Although Carter and Reese are no longer teammates, the love between the two WNBA stars is still intact. The free agent appeared on YouTuber N3ON's channel on Monday (Apr. 21) and gave a shout-out to her former teammate.

Ad

N3ON asked Chennedy Carter if she got very close with Angel Reese during her Chicago Sky stint and the guard had a big smile on her face responding to the question.

"Yeah, Barbie. Yeah, she is a great person man," Carter said. "I love Angel." [Timestamp: 33:55]

Even though the Chicago Sky didn't extend a qualifying offer to Chennedy Carter, she would still hope to receive some calls in the coming days. Carter is still one of the best guards in the league and had a great outing in China this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More