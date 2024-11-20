"No time for clown shows": Fans react to Caitlin Clark reportedly opting out of Unrivaled’s league inaugural season

After several weeks of rumors and speculation, WNBA fans have a clearer picture regarding Caitlin Clark's potential participation in the upcoming 3-on-3 Unrivaled League, created by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

ESPN writer Michael Voepel reports that the Indiana Fever star will not be one of the two wild card selections the league is saving following the player selection process on Wednesday.

"Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will not play in the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled in its inaugural season, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN on Wednesday."

WNBA fans reacted to the news, with plenty of them criticizing the new league.

"No time for clown shows," one fan said.

"You thought she was gonna let all that s**t talking during the season ride?. “I got stories to tell” lmao 🤣," another fan said.

"Good for her. They needed her, not the other way around. It's not a real basketball format anyway, it's going to have some of the most horrendous TV ratings you've ever seen," one fan said.

Others joked about poor ratings on TNT and told Clark to focus on her second WNBA season.

"In a corresponding move... TNT has announced that Unrivaled game times have been moved to 2 a.m. Pacific time Source close to the decision: "We figured no one would be watching anyway, so why don't we just move the games to a time no one would notice if they were being played," one fan said.

After reports surfaced mentioning that league officials will make a push to try to land Caitlin Clark after her Rookie of the Year-worthy season with the Indiana Fever, some fans were hopeful to see the No. 1 overall pick take the court in Miami next Jan. 17.

Caitlin Clark partakes in another golf competition

Truth to her word after the 2024 WNBA season finished, Caitlin Clark is placing her attention on golf. She first participated in the Annika driven by Gainbridge Pro-Am a couple of weeks ago and she's not done yet.

On Wednesday, the former Iowa Hawkeyes guard visited Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia to play another Pro-Am, the 2024 RSM Classic. She played in the same group as fellow Iowan Zach Johnson, a two-time major champion.

While she takes some time away from basketball, Caitlin Clark is showcasing her talent on the golf course, making a good impression wherever she goes.

