"No way" - Caitlin Clark stunned by Bubba Watson's revelation about his wife's WNBA stint

Caitlin Clark had one of her biggest fans in the building to support her as the Indiana Fever hosted the Atlanta Dream in the second game of the 2025 season. American golfer Bubba Watson was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch Clark in action.

During their brief interaction, Clark learned a bit about Watson’s family — and perhaps a surprising WNBA connection. When Clark asked Watson if it was his first time at a WNBA game, the golfer stunned her with his reply: his wife, Angie Watson, is a former WNBA player.

"No, my wife played," Watson said. "So, she played four years pro. She played for the Charlotte Sting."

The two-time Masters champion also brought one of his golf drivers for Caitlin Clark to sign, and the two took pictures together. Watch their interaction below.

Bubba Watson met his wife, Angie, when they were student-athletes at the University of Georgia. He played golf, and she played basketball. However, he didn’t muster the courage to ask her out during college.

Watson finally asked Angie on a date after she began playing for the Charlotte Sting. The couple married in 2004 and have two children. Since 2021, Angie Watson has served as coach at East Hill Christian School.

Bubba Watson expresses his excitement over meeting Caitlin Clark in person

Caitlin Clark is enjoying unprecedented stardom in the WNBA. The Fever star guard has helped draw more attention to the league at a crucial time as it seeks to expand its global fanbase.

While Watson might not be new to women’s basketball, the "Caitlin Clark effect" has certainly kept him tuned in.

"I haven’t missed a game on TV," he said on the broadcast. "So to be here live is pretty special. ... This is fun.

"To be able to meet her, to see how sweet she is and how caring she is, it's pretty special and I did give her one of my drivers. I signed it for her, I told her it's for her trophy room. She's got a big trophy room, I bet."

Bubba Watson got to witness Clark’s magic firsthand in the fourth quarter. After trailing by double digits at the start of the final frame, the Fever cut the Atlanta lead as Clark hit back-to-back 3-pointers. However, they were unable to complete the comeback as the Dream won 91-90.

