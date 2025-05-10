"No wonder she averaged 7PTS": Fans react over Fever coach Stephanie White's 'embarrassing' half court display 

Stephanie White is one of the new faces that the Indiana Fever brought in during their overhaul this offseason. She will serve as the team's head coach as they try to build upon last year's success. Unfortunately for her, White had a humbling moment during one of the Fever's half court shooting contests during a preseason practice.
Stephanie White, who was with the Fever for five seasons from 2000 to 2005, came up well short in both of her attempts from half court. Despite her poor shooting display, Indiana's new coach has her players excited to play for her in 2025. Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner have all said great things about how White has approached her new team.
Fans had a good time reacting to the video of Stephanie White's shooting, throwing light jests at one of the WNBA's newest coaches. During the Fever's media day, White was asked about what she thought of she and Clark sharing the same number with Indiana. The head coach told reporters that Clark is the far better player and that she only averaged seven points per game with the team.
One fan brought that up in their reaction to her shooting, saying that her scoring average when she was a member of the Fever makes more sense now.
"Embarrassing my🐏coach like this. SMH lol," commented one fan.
"Stick to coaching Steph," another fan suggested. "We love ya but it’s time for others to shine.
"Woof, coach needs to get in the weight room," remarked another.
"Please Coach don’t hurt yourself - the team needs you!" one fan begged jokingly.
"Delete this video," said one fan, wanting to save White's reputation.
Stephanie White is key to the Fever's success in 2025
While Stephanie White isn't the player she used to be, the Fever don't need her to contribute as a player. Instead, they are relying on her to provide leadership to a team hungry to start the season and improve from their 2024 campaign. Clark and Co. got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Conneticut Sun, capping off one of the most exciting seasons in franchise history.
It is up to White to continue the positive momentum into Clark's sophomore season. Luckily for her, the Fever's front office gave her a bunch of new weapons to use. Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard are all new additions who bring veteran experience to what was a young roster last season.
Regardless of the roster moves and the new head coach Indiana brought in, the majority of pressure falls on Clark's shoulders. After winning Rookie of the Year and earning a spot on the All-WNBA First Team, expectations for Clark in her second season are through the roof. At the end of the day, White and the Fever will go as far as their superstar takes them.