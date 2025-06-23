"Noise makes you better" - Satou Sabally fuels Hailey Van Lith with heartfelt advice as Angel Reese's teammate catches flak for 3-10 start

Chicago Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith has come under heavy scrutiny lately as she catches flak for her team's 3-10 start. Angel Reese's teammate has become a scapegoat for many, as they highlight her for the Sky's misfortune. However, Mercury star Satou Sabally fueled HVL with heartfelt advice on Sunday, amid major criticism.
Sabally, who recently spoke highly of Reese's "Unicorn" abilities, provided encouraging words to her teammate as she continues to receive hate for her team's slow start. Sharing an Instagram story, the Mercury forward provided encouraging words, asking her to use the external hate as motivation.
"Keep going, killa, noise makes you better," she wrote tagging HVL.
The Chicago Sky has endured a horrific start to the season with 10 losses in 13 games. This miserable record has left them reeling at No. 11 in the standings as they are without a win in their last three games. Van Lith has been targeted heavily by critics during this period.
Perhaps the most unfair and highly scrutinized criticism came from former WNBA player Angel McCoughtry, who in a recent episode of the "Let Her Shoot" podcast, questioned HVL's place in the league.
"If Hailey Van Lith had 10,000 followers, would she be in the league? Let me ask you that," McCoughtry said.
Although she has since apologized, McCoughtry's comments spread like wildfire, with fans posing similar questions about Hailey Van Lith on Reddit forums.
"She is a good offensive player, but she's too slow and too short to guard anyone. That part won't ever change," a fan said on Reddit.
Van Lith is averaging 4.8 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 rebounds over 11 games and was the leading scorer in the Sky's last win of the season against the Connecticut Sun on June 15.
Angel McCoughtry issues a public apology to Hailey Van Lith after comments on her WNBA spot
Former Atlanta Dream star Angel McCoughtry issued a public apology to Hailey Van Lith after she questioned her spot in the WNBA on Saturday.
During an episode of the 'Let Her Shoot' podcast, McCoughtry expressed how there were better players "out there" but didn't have the fan following like HVL. This comment saw her receive major backlash, causing her to issue a public apology to Van Lith.
"I can take accountability when I am wrong, y'all, so I am going to apologize to Hailey for those comments because you worked hard for everything you got, you deserve it all, plus more," she expressed.
Van Lith has received unnecessary hate from critics as they blame her for the Sky's miserable form in the league.